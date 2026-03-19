We Have More Info on Mamdani's Wife Social Media Activity...and It's Not Pretty

Rama Duwaji was caught liking some controversial posts in the past, but now it’s gotten worse. There is no way you can say this woman isn’t a terrorist apologist. It does explain the nauseating culture shock that’s engulfed New York City, as she’s the wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, another Democrat official who cannot seem to understand that radical Islam is a cancer.

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It’s a problem, Zo man. Some ISIS folks threw a bomb outside Gracie Mansion recently. It’s not white supremacy. The issue is radical Islam, which your wife seems to support. Also, she hates Black people. Look, she was 15 when she made the post that had the n-word in it, but I’m just going by the Left’s rules here (via Free Beacon):

New York City's first lady, Rama Duwaji, glorified terrorist violence in a wide range of posts made on social media when she was a teenager and in her early 20s, celebrating members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group and the First Intifada, a Washington Free Beacon review of her old X and Tumblr accounts found. Duwaji, 28, posted a photo to her Tumblr account in September 2017, when she would have been 20 years old, of the infamous Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled. Under the username "diimashq," she echoed one of Khaled's most famous statements. Khaled, a longtime member of the PFLP, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, participated in plane hijackings in 1969 and 1970. Between the two hijackings, she underwent several cosmetic surgery procedures to disguise her identity. In the 1970 hijacking, Khaled threatened to detonate a grenade unless the pilots let her into the cockpit. Today, she is revered by terrorists and their allies as the first woman to hijack a plane. Duwaji was in her late teens and early 20s when she made the majority of the posts, and the accounts with which she made them appear to be inactive now. They came at a time when she was living in the Middle East. While she is of Syrian descent, Duwaji spent her early childhood in New Jersey. Her family moved to Dubai in 2006, and Duwaji eventually transferred from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar to the school's Richmond campus. In the posts, Duwaji celebrated other members of the terrorist PFLP as well. In March 2015, when she was 17, New York City's future first lady reposted a tweet on International Women's Day praising the terrorist Shadia Abu Ghazaleh. It shows a photo of Ghazaleh, a leading PFLP figure who participated in the bombing of an Israeli bus and led several other terrorist attacks, posing with a rifle. She was killed in 1968 when a bomb she was building in her home— which she intended to use to blow up a building in Tel Aviv—exploded accidentally.

Again, nothing that wasn’t already previously reported about Mamdani’s wife’s social media past, but yeah, as Guy noted, she’s a terrorism apologist, which is no better than an unhinged jihadi.

She’s a full blown terrorism apologist. https://t.co/0XuTwBwwY7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 18, 2026

We must pray that New York City isn’t hit by a terror attack since Zohran wouldn’t know what to do—he could barely manage a snowstorm—and his wife would be palling around with the perpetrators.

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