We've Now Entered the 'Islam Is Part of the Fabric of America' Phase of Mass Migration

Democrats want to rewrite history, desperately. They have to do that so they can undermine our heritage, threaten our Constitution, and destroy America in order to rebuild it in the socialist utopia they long for. Part of that agenda involves pretending Islam was always part of America's history.

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That's what happened in Illinois this year.

"Islam in America did not begin in 1965 or in the 1800s. It's woven into the fabric of this nation."



Illinois State Capitol 2026 pic.twitter.com/Hwd1yFHcEJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2026

"We turn to you in gratitude and remembrance," the speaker said. "O Lord, remind us that the history of Islam in America is not a story that began in 1965, nor one that arrived upon distant shores in the 20th century. It is woven into the very tapestry of this nation. It is part of Black American history, a story not only of bondage but of spiritual emancipation, a freedom of the soul that existed long before its material counterpart was realized. Let us honor that truth with fortitude and clarity. O sustainer, remind us that this story is stitched into the fabric of our land, and carried in the sacred inscriptions."

No, it's not. We literally created the Navy to fight islam.

In that we created a whole branch of the military in order to fight it. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 27, 2026

We also fought a war with Islam more than 200 years ago.

Ok but the First Barbary War (1801–1805) was America Vs Islam. Why do people always forget that — Aja ♀️🇬🇧 (@AjaTheEmpress) May 27, 2026

They forget because they want to facilitate an Islamist takeover of America.

Rewriting our history. Or doesn't our history even exist in their world? — AAE (@AAC0519) May 27, 2026

Our history, according to them, is racist and evil. So they seek to destroy it.

This is unmitigated horse***t. The only role Islam played in America’s history is that the first war America fought after the American Revolution was against muslims (Tripoli) who were attacking US shipping and taking Americans hostage. #Marines @USMC https://t.co/ovnJZIjrcM — John Guandolo (@JGuandolo54271) May 27, 2026

In that sense, perhaps it is part of our history. But not a good one.

If you count battling Muslim pirates off the Barbary Coast as "woven into the fabric of this nation" then sure. https://t.co/zTGHq91gSJ — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) May 27, 2026

Sure.

I like how the left can just claim any retarded nonsense and it’s immediately accepted as historical fact so simpletons don’t get their feelings hurt https://t.co/DNhB4ypV09 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 27, 2026

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It would be 'racist' and 'Islamophobic' to contradict her. Or something.

But Islam is not woven into the fabric and history of this nation. Not because it's said in the Illinois Capitol, or even when Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan claimed that, too. Islam has spilled American blood, damaged American cities, undermined our freedoms, and stolen taxpayer dollars to fund terrorism overseas.

And imagine if a Christian prayer like this were said at the Illinois State Capitol. The Left would lose its mind about the separation of church and state.

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