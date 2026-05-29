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Tipsheet

We've Now Entered the 'Islam Is Part of the Fabric of America' Phase of Mass Migration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 29, 2026 7:30 AM
We've Now Entered the 'Islam Is Part of the Fabric of America' Phase of Mass Migration
AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana

Democrats want to rewrite history, desperately. They have to do that so they can undermine our heritage, threaten our Constitution, and destroy America in order to rebuild it in the socialist utopia they long for. Part of that agenda involves pretending Islam was always part of America's history.

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That's what happened in Illinois this year.

"We turn to you in gratitude and remembrance," the speaker said. "O Lord, remind us that the history of Islam in America is not a story that began in 1965, nor one that arrived upon distant shores in the 20th century. It is woven into the very tapestry of this nation. It is part of Black American history, a story not only of bondage but of spiritual emancipation, a freedom of the soul that existed long before its material counterpart was realized. Let us honor that truth with fortitude and clarity. O sustainer, remind us that this story is stitched into the fabric of our land, and carried in the sacred inscriptions."

No, it's not. We literally created the Navy to fight islam.

We also fought a war with Islam more than 200 years ago.

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HISTORY ILLINOIS ISLAM SOCIALISM WOKE

They forget because they want to facilitate an Islamist takeover of America.

Our history, according to them, is racist and evil. So they seek to destroy it.

In that sense, perhaps it is part of our history. But not a good one.

Sure.

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It would be 'racist' and 'Islamophobic' to contradict her. Or something.

But Islam is not woven into the fabric and history of this nation. Not because it's said in the Illinois Capitol, or even when Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan claimed that, too. Islam has spilled American blood, damaged American cities, undermined our freedoms, and stolen taxpayer dollars to fund terrorism overseas.

And imagine if a Christian prayer like this were said at the Illinois State Capitol. The Left would lose its mind about the separation of church and state.

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