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Here's How Mamdani Excused His Wife Illustrating a Book for an Antisemitic Palestinian Activist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 16, 2026 7:30 AM
Here's How Mamdani Excused His Wife Illustrating a Book for an Antisemitic Palestinian Activist
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, has an antisemitism problem. Not only was she busted liking dozens of posts that celebrated the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel, but she also illustrated a book for a known antisemite, Palestinian-American author and journalist Susan Abulhawa, who has called Jews "rootless parasites" and "cockroaches."

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Of course, the media and Mamdani himself ran interference for Duwaji's abhorrent social media behavior, saying she was a "private citizen" who had no influence on his policies as the mayor of the city with the world's largest Jewish population outside of Israel.

Now he's doing the same thing for Duwaji and her work with Abulhawa.

"I think that that rhetoric is patently unacceptable, I think it's reprehensible," Mamdani said. "And as is common for freelance illustrators, the First Lady was commissioned to illustrate an excerpt by a third party. She's never engaged with or met with the author, nor had she seen the tweets you are referring to. And we stand in our administration, and I can tell you our administration is separate from the First Lady, and she doesn't have a role within it, against bigotry of all forms. And we do so unflinchingly because every single new yorker that they deserves a place that they can call home without having to be wary of being their full self when they do so."

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ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Okay, calling her the First Lady but denying she has a role in your administration is a tacit admission she does, in fact, have a role in the administration, even if it's not official or on paper.

What's equally as notable about this exchange is how others boo the reporter who even dared to ask the question, only to clap like seals when Mamdani gives his answer.

Which is also a lie, of course, because when anti-Islamic protesters were almost blown up by Islamists, Mamdani blamed them and their supposed "white supremacy."

We also want to address this. This writer has worked freelance, and she knows others who do, too. They're aware of who they are freelancing for, and given how the Left is so picky about optics and virtue signaling, there's no way Duwaji didn't know who she was working for.

And, of course, the Left loves to smear people who work for companies they don't like. Maryland is working to punish ICE agents by barring them from ever getting state and local law enforcement jobs. So the Left should live by its own rules.

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That's the other interpretation: "My wife was too stupid to know who she was working for."

Well, we all know where women rank when it comes to Islam.

They sure do.

It's as laughable as it is offensive.

It's absolutely wild. But that's because he's okay with all of this. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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