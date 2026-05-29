We Know How Jill Biden Reacted to Joe's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Former First Lady Jill Biden has a book coming out, and we should all be prepared for it to cause more damage to the Democratic Party. It rips open old wounds, namely that this family simply cannot get past the fact that they got rolled, not just by Trump, but by their own party.

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Now that more sections are being released, we will learn more about the couple's discussions, including what to do about Hunter Biden. It will be frustrating to go through another wave of ‘I don’t know what happened’ regarding her husband’s election-killing debate performance. That issue isn’t going away.

She claims she thought Joe had a stroke or might have been drugged, then explained the rally after that trainwreck the next day, ma'am. Scores of Democrats are already stepping forward to debunk that narrative. Meanwhile, we’ve also learned that Jill was not happy about Joe’s prostate cancer diagnosis (via Associated Press):

She noticed that Biden started waking up repeatedly in the middle of the night in the year before they left the White House. She alerted his doctors and urged him to see a urologist. About four months after leaving office, in May 2025, he was diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Biden underwent daily radiation treatment for five and a half weeks and takes hormone pills that can cause him to become fatigued and moody. “But we couldn’t dwell in the grief because we were put immediately on the defensive, accused of having hidden his illness,” she wrote. The White House has a doctor’s office and presidents have access to the best medical care. “Joe couldn’t stub his toe without 10 people wanting to run at him waving bales of gauze,” she wrote. “You put the president in bubble wrap, and he ends up with stage IV prostate cancer? It made no sense.”

And given the ongoing cover-up to hide Joe Biden’s very visible decline in mental health, this only added to the palace intrigue of what else was being hidden about Mr. Biden’s condition.

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