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Tipsheet

The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 29, 2026 10:30 AM
The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The legacy media are little more than propagandists for the DNC these days, but sometimes, in their hysteria to take a swipe at President Trump and his administration, they make absolute fools of themselves. This is another one of those times.

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President Trump has done tremendous work cleaning up the streets of D.C., literally and figuratively. Yesterday, the Columbus Fountain reopened, finally free of 'Free Palestine' graffiti. Other fountains are operational again, and the reflecting pool outside the Lincoln Memorial is being repaired, a literal draining of the swamp.

Now the media have connected the dots on who is paying for this, and they want us to be outraged by it.

They're really telling on themselves here, calling this a 'vanity project,' aren't they? That means the decline and public decay in other cities, including a pre-Trump D.C., was a choice inflicted on us by Democrats.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON AMERICA 250

They didn't have to, and yet they chose to.

Exactly this. $9 billion in fraud was uncovered in Minnesota, there's billions in fraud in California, and the media have their knickers in a twist over fixing up public parks and monuments in D.C.

How far the 'paper of record' has fallen.

That monster.

The National Mall does not charge an entrance fee.

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It's incredible that they're mad the streets of D.C. are clean and safe.

This is also a valid point. They're so used to money just disappearing they can't fathom having our tax dollars provide tangible results.

It's hard to get outraged by cleaning up our nation's capital. Yet the Left has found something else to whine about yet again. As we get closer to America's 250th anniversary, expect them to get even more unhinged by all the winning.

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