The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C.

The legacy media are little more than propagandists for the DNC these days, but sometimes, in their hysteria to take a swipe at President Trump and his administration, they make absolute fools of themselves. This is another one of those times.

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President Trump has done tremendous work cleaning up the streets of D.C., literally and figuratively. Yesterday, the Columbus Fountain reopened, finally free of 'Free Palestine' graffiti. Other fountains are operational again, and the reflecting pool outside the Lincoln Memorial is being repaired, a literal draining of the swamp.

Now the media have connected the dots on who is paying for this, and they want us to be outraged by it.

New reporting reveals the Trump admin has used $67,000,000 of National Parks entrance fees to fund Trump's vanity projects in DC.



This includes the painting of the Reflecting Pool, which he doled out to a MAGA contractor for $7,000,000. pic.twitter.com/Cskjv7gqXA — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 28, 2026

They're really telling on themselves here, calling this a 'vanity project,' aren't they? That means the decline and public decay in other cities, including a pre-Trump D.C., was a choice inflicted on us by Democrats.

Kind of wild to call the restoration of American monuments a “vanity project.”



I mean, Democrats didn’t have to let fountains dry up, the reflecting pool turn to sewage, and monuments be covered with “free Palestine.” https://t.co/cAO6moPIRA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 29, 2026

They didn't have to, and yet they chose to.

Two hilarious things about this big New York Times “exclusive” today.



1) since when does the New York Times care about government spending?



2) why is it a bad thing to use revenue to do something that is unquestionably a good thing? pic.twitter.com/bCToISnx3c — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 29, 2026

Exactly this. $9 billion in fraud was uncovered in Minnesota, there's billions in fraud in California, and the media have their knickers in a twist over fixing up public parks and monuments in D.C.

3) Who wants to tell the "paper of record" that the National Mall is . . . part of the National Park Service. https://t.co/FAJszRkoXc — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) May 29, 2026

How far the 'paper of record' has fallen.

Trump used NATIONAL PARK MONEY to repair the NATIONAL PARKS??? pic.twitter.com/FejMbEhI9D — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) May 29, 2026

That monster.

The National Mall does not charge an entrance fee.

Y'all really hate that he's cleaning up our nation's Capitol. What's the worst part, the fountains working, or the lack of drug addicts camping in front of union station? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 29, 2026

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It's incredible that they're mad the streets of D.C. are clean and safe.

I know it's foreign to you but sometimes when the government spends money things actually get built and fixed. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) May 29, 2026

This is also a valid point. They're so used to money just disappearing they can't fathom having our tax dollars provide tangible results.

National park entrance fees used in D.C. renovations.



The funds, which are being used legally, are part of President Trump’s plan to beautify Washington ahead of nation’s 250th. | By Lauren Irwin — Deseret News (@Deseret) May 29, 2026

It's hard to get outraged by cleaning up our nation's capital. Yet the Left has found something else to whine about yet again. As we get closer to America's 250th anniversary, expect them to get even more unhinged by all the winning.

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