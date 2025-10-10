Zohran Mamdani's Dual Ugandan Citizenship, Ties to Anti-Gay Politician Are Causing Him Problems

The other day, a photo of NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani with a Ugandan politician, Rebecca Kadaga, who pushed a law that would jail gays for life.

It's a bad look for the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist who claims he's an LGBTQ+ ally.

Which is why Mamdani is now denying he knows Kadaga, despite the fact records show his family has ties to her.

Zohran Mamdani claimed he didn’t know know anti-gay Ugandan bigwig in smiley pic — but records show ties to family https://t.co/RoOg2KUoaI pic.twitter.com/CDJUAW9yD4 — New York Post (@nypost) October 9, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani claimed he didn’t know that the anti-gay Ugandan politician he posed with in a notorious pic — but records show his dad knew the official for years. Mamdani had characterized a photo of him and Ugandan Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga as an impromptu airport run-in at an airport in the African nation after backlash to him flashing a smile with the official who pushed some of the most oppressive anti-LGBT laws in the world. But Mamdani’s father, Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, had been named in a 2019 lawsuit that Kadaga oversaw when she was speaker of the Ugandan parliament.

Mamdani is, of course, lying. There's no way his family doesn't know who she is, because she recognized Mamdani.

We're also going to apply the same standard to Mamdani that the Left does to Donald Trump and pics of him with Jeffrey Epstein.

A spokesperson for Mamdani tried to distance him from Kadaga, saying, "Zohran has repeatedly said that he’s outraged by the anti-LBGTQ policies of the Ugandan government and, unlike Andrew Cuomo, he has a policy platform to actually support and protect LGBTQ New Yorkers right here in our city."

Mamdani's opponent, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, hammered him over the pic, asking, "Why would you keep a citizen in Uganda, which is a country that outlaws the LGBTQ community? Why?” Mamdani does maintain dual citizenship in Uganda, where he was married on his wealthy family's compound (complete with armed guards).

Cuomo's attacks didn't stop there. "And if you have such moral indignation against human rights violations all around the globe, you are quick to criticize everyone – criticize Hindus, criticize everybody," Cuomo said. "But you are a citizen of Uganda, running for mayor. Why wouldn’t you say, “I am going to give up my citizenship?” Because I will not be a citizen of a country that would kill gay people.”

Gay activist Chris Lynn, co-founder of the Stonewall Democratic Club, blasted Mamdani, saying, "Under the Uganda Anti-Homosexual law, if you know someone is gay, you have to report it,” Lynn said. “There is a mandatory jail sentence. Why would anyone in their right mind remain a citizen? What kind of hypocrite are you?"

Undoubtedly, Mamdani is playing the Left's intersectionality game, wherein the race of the people of Uganda trumps the LGBTQ+ community. That's why Mamdani, who claims to be a feminist, refused to stop women from being raped in Egypt; he felt doing so would be culturally insensitive.

As Chris Lynn said, Mamdani is a hypocrite.

