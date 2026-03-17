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Tipsheet

It Turns Out Zohran Mamdani Is a Just Another Autocratic Socialist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 17, 2026 8:00 AM
It Turns Out Zohran Mamdani Is a Just Another Autocratic Socialist
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In front of the cameras, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is all smiles and charm, worming his way into Gracie Mansion by pretending to be some endearing man of the people. He promised to make things affordable, but instead is eyeing a 90 percent drop in the estate tax threshold, a move that would rob middle and working-class New Yorkers of half of the value of their house and investments when they die.

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Now, less than three months into his tenure, staff are also revealing that the Mayor is two-faced and tyrannical behind closed doors.

Mind you, this is coming from the progressives who support Mamdani. Imagine how he treats his political opponents.

Here are more details from The Daily Mail:

Known for his smiling and seemingly unflappable attitude, Mamdani attacked both Donald Trump and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat whom he deemed too centrist.

But sources inside Mamdani's political circle have now alleged that the mayor wields his power for personal gain and has no qualms sidelining old friends or his ideologies to further his agenda, The New York Times reported.

He has been accused of snubbing friends, meddling in political campaigns and strong-arming liberal nonprofits to protect his own interests. 

New York Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs, who did not support Mamdani's campaign, has seemingly defended him and suggested that his apparent backstabbing is necessary.

'Every successful political person has to either come to the table with the ability to be a little bit ruthless from time to time, or they have to pick it up quickly,' Jacobs explained. 'Otherwise, you don't survive.'

Mamdani's top political adviser, Morris Katz, appeared to dismiss the accusations, telling the newspaper: 'The mayor is incredibly popular, and he's going to harness that popularity. People should understand that and be on the right side.'

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Despite Katz's dismissal of the accusations, there are claims that Mamdani blocked the Working Families Party from supporting Lt. Governor Antonia Delgado's gubernatorial bid to remain in the good graces of Governor Kathy Hochul. There are also allegations that Mamdani hid his former roommate and Democratic Socialist State Senator Jabari Brisport from a January press conference about free childcare, again at Hochul's request.

In other words, he's just like every slimy politician that has ever existed. He's not really principled, he's simply looking to advance his career.

He seems lovely, doesn't he?

Weird how we didn't see much of this during the campaign, though.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is sarcasm.

Like every socialist ever.

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The Left always, invariably, ends up eating its own.

He is not, and he never was.

This is how socialism always plays out, by the way. Socialists promise to make government and collectivism about the people, then they become autocrats when they realize that it's easier and gives them more power. History is full of examples of how socialists used progressive to gain support and worm their way into political office, only to turn around and betray those supporters, sometimes fatally.

You get the government you vote for, and even progressives in New York City are going to learn that lesson the hard way.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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