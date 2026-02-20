The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Address

Democrats have an eye set on 2028, but the biggest question plaguing them is this: who will be their nominee? We know Gavin Newsom is running, and it's likely Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is, too. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of the names being floated, but her embarrassing performance in Munich may have caused her ambitions to explode on the launch pad. Kamala Harris has rebranded herself — yet again — leading to speculation that she may make another bid for the White House, too.

But Democrats haven't picked any of them to give their party's response to President Trump's State of the Union. Instead, they've chosen Virginia's Democratic Governor Abigail Spanberger.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address next week. https://t.co/pig4hbZs1H — ABC News (@ABC) February 20, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address next week. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that Spanberger will speak following Trump on Tuesday night. California Sen. Alex Padilla will deliver the Spanish-language response. "We are at a defining moment in our nation’s history. Virginians and Americans across the country are contending with rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring. Next week, I look forward to laying out what these Americans expect and deserve -- leaders who are working hard to deliver for them," Spanberger said in a statement. Jeffries touted Spanberger's 2025 win in Virginia, where she flipped control of the governor's mansion from red to blue and became the first woman to serve in the position. "She stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump, who will lie, deflect and blame everyone but himself for his failed presidency on Tuesday evening. As our nation marks its 250th anniversary this summer, Governor Spanberger embodies the best of America as a mother, community leader and dedicated public servant," Jeffries said in a statement.





Spanberger also opposes voter ID, saying it will discourage people from voting.

Democrat Virginia Governor says requiring ID to vote will discourage people from voting



Who will it discourage from voting @SpanbergerForVA?? 🤔



Democrats are just openly saying they want to cheatpic.twitter.com/EF1TLHvWYF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2026

That, of course, is exactly what voter ID is meant to do — discourage those who should not be voting from voting. Voter ID is also wildly popular with Americans, including Blacks and Democrats, who repeatedly insist that voter ID laws are "Jim Crow 2.0."

She's only been in the job for about six weeks. Imagine what Virginia will look like after four years of the Democrats running it into the ground. Spanberger ran on making things affordable and as a moderate Democrat whom voters could trust. And now her party is elevating her to the national stage, with possible presidential asperations, after her policies have already done harm to Virginians.

