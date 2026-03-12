Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
Senator Josh Hawley Makes Major Announcement About Popular Abortion Pill
Women Do Not Have to Compromise on Trans Rights
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.
Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks Out
Chicago Teachers' Union Is All About Activism, Not Education
No Comparison: Prophet vs. King
President Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie at Kentucky Rally: ‘We Gotta Get Rid of This Loser’
Tim Burchett Blasts ‘Snobs’ Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of College Degree
Just Days After ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in NYC, Here's What Mayor Mamdani Is Up To
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Those Iranian Sleeper Cells
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices
Tipsheet

Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 12:30 PM
Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason
AP Photo/Caroline Spiezio

If you don't know what a deep stab wound kit is, it's also known as a bleed control or "stop the bleed" kit, and it's a specialized, emergency medical pack designed to rapidly treat life-threatening, catastrophic bleeding, often caused by stabbings, gunshots, or accidents.

That's pretty serious stuff, and now London officials are recommending buses in the city start carrying these kits.

For some reason that they won't name.

It's appropriate that The Babylon Bee's news site picked this up, because it almost reads like parody. But it's not.

Here's more:

Calls for bleed kits to be installed in every major bus station and on bus routes in areas affected by serious violence have been backed by the London Assembly.

Assembly Members unanimously passed a motion requesting that Transport for London (TfL) to work with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to ensure the kits will be made available across the network.

Bleed control kits help stem severe bleeding from deep wounds before emergency services arrive – a "potentially valuable method of saving lives".

The motion is non-binding, which means the mayor is not obliged to implement the recommendation. TfL has said it does not plan to promote bleed kits citing guidance from the NHS.

Why do they need bleed kits?

We all know why.

That, of course, is sarcasm.

The U.K. already turned a blind eye to the "grooming gangs" so why not turn a blind eye to the stabbers, too? Saving lives might be considered racist and Islamophobic, after all.

This article is probably a hate crime in the U.K.

"Getting stabbed is better than being racist."

