Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason

If you don't know what a deep stab wound kit is, it's also known as a bleed control or "stop the bleed" kit, and it's a specialized, emergency medical pack designed to rapidly treat life-threatening, catastrophic bleeding, often caused by stabbings, gunshots, or accidents.

Advertisement

That's pretty serious stuff, and now London officials are recommending buses in the city start carrying these kits.

For some reason that they won't name.

BBC says “deep wound” stab kits are now recommended on London buses for some strange, unstated reasonhttps://t.co/9y3cgbLSj4 — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 11, 2026

It's appropriate that The Babylon Bee's news site picked this up, because it almost reads like parody. But it's not.

Bleed control kits help stem severe bleeding from deep wounds before emergency services arrive.https://t.co/KlBtIZ5POZ pic.twitter.com/7K0RQlN7CQ — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) March 9, 2026

Here's more:

Calls for bleed kits to be installed in every major bus station and on bus routes in areas affected by serious violence have been backed by the London Assembly. Assembly Members unanimously passed a motion requesting that Transport for London (TfL) to work with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to ensure the kits will be made available across the network. Bleed control kits help stem severe bleeding from deep wounds before emergency services arrive – a "potentially valuable method of saving lives". The motion is non-binding, which means the mayor is not obliged to implement the recommendation. TfL has said it does not plan to promote bleed kits citing guidance from the NHS.

Why do they need bleed kits?

We all know why.

Hopefully these stop racist people blaming Muslims for all the blood they leave everywhere when they stab, rape or behead a young woman. — The Toon Libertarian (@ToonLibertarian) March 10, 2026

That, of course, is sarcasm.

But what if a deep wound is caused by someone whose religion-ism is explicitly government protected,



And what if their religion-ist intent was for the victim to bleed out,



Will using this kit offend the religion-ism-ist's beliefs, and thereby be subject to state punishment? — Thunderican (@thunderican) March 11, 2026

The U.K. already turned a blind eye to the "grooming gangs" so why not turn a blind eye to the stabbers, too? Saving lives might be considered racist and Islamophobic, after all.

We are not allowed to talk about this. https://t.co/sKDKmOqXlP — Dr Jennine Morgan (@jemmm85517813) March 11, 2026

This article is probably a hate crime in the U.K.

Probably because diversity is our strength or some such. https://t.co/19bixAsigx — John Robson (@thejohnrobson) March 11, 2026

"Getting stabbed is better than being racist."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.