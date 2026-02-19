Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia

Abigail Spanberger pulled a great bait-and-switch on the voters of Virginia. She ran as a moderate who promised to make things affordable. After winning her election, Spanberger and the Democrats introduced a massive slate of new and increased taxes on everything from Uber Eats to gym memberships.

Those policies have consequences, and now Boeing Defense, Space and Security is picking up stakes and moving to the business-friendly Missouri instead.

It only took @SpanbergerForVA 30 days to scare away @Boeing out of Arlington after it saw the tax hikes & regulatory chokehold on the horizon.



Gone are the days of record investments and economic wins under @GlennYoungkin.



Thanks to Dems, Virginia is now corporate repellent. pic.twitter.com/8yMylJ2rUA — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) February 19, 2026

Here's more:

After nearly a decade away from the region, Boeing will return its defense headquarters to St. Louis. Boeing announced on Wednesday that it will shift its Defense, Space and Security headquarters back to the area after previously relocating to Chicago and then Arlington, Virginia, in 2022. St. Louis housed the headquarters from 1997 until 2017. In a statement, Boeing Defense, Space and Security CEO Steve Parker said the move is part of an effort for the company's leaders to work “side-by-side” with teammates in the area. “The headquarters move, coupled with our senior leaders being based at and spending their time at major engineering, production and manufacturing centers across the U.S., reflects our continued focus on disciplined performance across our business,” he said in a statement. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined Gov. Mike Kehoe and Sen. Eric Schmitt at the north St. Louis Boeing plant to tout the move and the importance of American defense manufacturing.

“This is a huge win for St. Louis that solidifies our standing as a national hub for defense technology and aerospace and recognizes our strength as an advanced manufacturing center,” said Ron Kitchens, managing partner for Greater St. Louis Inc. in an emailed statement to STLPR.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth jointed Missouri Rep. Jason Smith to welcome Boeing to the Show-Me State.

Enjoyed welcoming @SecWar to the Show-Me State this evening to celebrate the relocation of Boeing’s defense HQ to St. Louis alongside my Missouri Delegation colleagues.



This move will bring countless jobs, economic prosperity, and strategic significance to our great state! pic.twitter.com/gTQmVcakVa — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) February 19, 2026

Rep. Bob Onder also celebrating Boeing's relocation.

It was an honor to hear directly from the @SecWar about the relocation of @Boeing Defense, Space & Security headquarters alongside my @HouseGOP colleagues in St. Louis! This move highlights Missouri’s strong industrial foundation and reinforces our state’s vital role in… pic.twitter.com/EOjxhjDOtb — Bob Onder (@RepBobOnder) February 19, 2026

"#MO03 is proud to support companies like Boeing as they invest in our communities and create more jobs for hardworking Missourians," Onder wrote on X.

BREAKING: Democrats and their reckless taxes are already driving huge companies to leave Virginia.



Boeing returns to St Louis.



Ugh- we warned about this.



The big companies dont have to stay. They can pack up and leave a lobbyist at an apartment in NOVA but they aren’t going… — John Reid - The Reid Revolution (@ReidRevolution) February 19, 2026

The tax-and-spend policies of Democrats like Spanberger, coupled with their love of insane, onerous regulations, is a recipe for disaster. If it took less than two months for one major business to leave Virginia, imagine how many more will leave the state by the time Spanberger's term is over.

Spanberger has also been tapped by the Democrats to give their response to President Trump's State of the Union address next week. With the Trump administration riding high on good economic news, it's certainly a choice for Democrats to give Spanbeger thee official response as she's already damaged Virginia's economy and she's only been in office about a month.

This will remind voters that there's a clear choice in the coming midterm elections: the destructive, anti-business policies of Democrats or the pro-business policies of the Republicans.

