Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 19, 2026 6:15 PM
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

Abigail Spanberger pulled a great bait-and-switch on the voters of Virginia. She ran as a moderate who promised to make things affordable. After winning her election, Spanberger and the Democrats introduced a massive slate of new and increased taxes on everything from Uber Eats to gym memberships.

Those policies have consequences, and now Boeing Defense, Space and Security is picking up stakes and moving to the business-friendly Missouri instead.

Here's more:

After nearly a decade away from the region, Boeing will return its defense headquarters to St. Louis.

Boeing announced on Wednesday that it will shift its Defense, Space and Security headquarters back to the area after previously relocating to Chicago and then Arlington, Virginia, in 2022. St. Louis housed the headquarters from 1997 until 2017.

In a statement, Boeing Defense, Space and Security CEO Steve Parker said the move is part of an effort for the company's leaders to work “side-by-side” with teammates in the area.

“The headquarters move, coupled with our senior leaders being based at and spending their time at major engineering, production and manufacturing centers across the U.S., reflects our continued focus on disciplined performance across our business,” he said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined Gov. Mike Kehoe and Sen. Eric Schmitt at the north St. Louis Boeing plant to tout the move and the importance of American defense manufacturing.

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER BOEING DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY MISSOURI VIRGINIA

“This is a huge win for St. Louis that solidifies our standing as a national hub for defense technology and aerospace and recognizes our strength as an advanced manufacturing center,” said Ron Kitchens, managing partner for Greater St. Louis Inc. in an emailed statement to STLPR.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth jointed Missouri Rep. Jason Smith to welcome Boeing to the Show-Me State.

Rep. Bob Onder also celebrating Boeing's relocation.

"#MO03 is proud to support companies like Boeing as they invest in our communities and create more jobs for hardworking Missourians," Onder wrote on X.

The tax-and-spend policies of Democrats like Spanberger, coupled with their love of insane, onerous regulations, is a recipe for disaster. If it took less than two months for one major business to leave Virginia, imagine how many more will leave the state by the time Spanberger's term is over.

Spanberger has also been tapped by the Democrats to give their response to President Trump's State of the Union address next week. With the Trump administration riding high on good economic news, it's certainly a choice for Democrats to give Spanbeger thee official response as she's already damaged Virginia's economy and she's only been in office about a month.

This will remind voters that there's a clear choice in the coming midterm elections: the destructive, anti-business policies of Democrats or the pro-business policies of the Republicans.

