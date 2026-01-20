Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule. It's Insane.

I live here because of work, but it’s become a deep-blue hellhole. It’s not the mid-2000s anymore. We have lunatics aplenty in Virginia, who opted to elect Abigail Spanberger, who donned a Dr. Evil-like moon suit during COVID, and Jay Jones, who wishes to see me and my family dead because I’m not a Democrat, as attorney general. They have the trifecta here. And a parade of horribles is coming. If you’re able to move and are a conservative Virginian, it might be time to flee, because this list of new taxes and other public policy nonsense is going to pass.

Advertisement

It goes beyond the redistricting plans, the ending of cooperation with ICE, and ghoulish abortion amendments. Here’s what they have on their docket:

Democrats now control the legislature and Governor's office in Virginia.



Here are just a few of the bills they've introduced



- New 4.3% sales tax on Uber Eats, Amazon, etc deliveries.

- New sales tax on admissions to a wide variety of businesses.

- Create two new higher tax… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2026

- New 4.3% sales tax on Uber Eats, Amazon, etc deliveries. - New sales tax on admissions to a wide variety of businesses. - Create two new higher tax brackets of 8% and 10% on people making over $600K. - A new 10% tax bracket for anyone making over $1M. - 3.8% investment tax on top of state income taxes. - Raise the hotel tax. - New personal property tax on landscaping equipment. - Ban gas-powered leaf blowers. - Guarantee illegal aliens free education. - Make it illegal to approach somebody at an abortion clinic. - Extend the time absentee ballots can be received after election day to three days - Allow people to cast their votes electronically through the internet. - Expand ranked-choice voting. - Extend the deadline for ballot curing to one week after election day. - Redact the addresses of political candidates from FOIAs. - Add Virginia to the National Popular Vote Compact for presidential electors. - Make it illegal to hand count ballots. - $500 sales tax on firearm suppressors . - "Assault weapons" and large capacity magazine ban. - 11% sales tax on all firearms and ammunition. - Prohibit outdoor shooting of a firearm on land less than 5 acres. - Lower the criminal penalties for robbery. - Ban the arrest of illegal aliens in courthouses. - Remove mandatory minimum sentences. - Allow localities to install speed cameras. - Replace Columbus Day with "Indigenous Peoples Day."

Replacing Columbus Day is just anti-Italian discrimination, but a good portion of this crap will pass.

Holy Hell.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!