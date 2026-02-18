John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?
Gutfeld Says Democrats Look Like ‘Children’ on the World Stage After AOC’s Embarrassing Munich Showing

Dmitri Bolt
February 18, 2026
Gutfeld Says Democrats Look Like ‘Children’ on the World Stage After AOC’s Embarrassing Munich Showing
Screenshot via Fox News

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld tore into Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) showing at the Munich Security Conference, using it as a broader indictment of Democrats on the world stage. 

Gutfeld argued that while world leaders may disagree with Republicans, the party projects seriousness abroad, contrasting that with Democrats, who act like children abroad. He contended that Democrats have fixated on every identity except national identity, a blind spot, he said, that becomes glaringly obvious the moment they step outside their domestic bubble.

"The way she mocked J.D. Vance (Marco Rubio), that, you know, the idea that American cowboys came from Spain, that was so stupid," Gutfeld said. "She was, she's wrong. They were brought there, like, I don't know, in the 15th century by some guy, get this. Do you know what his name is? Cortez. She's a direct descendant of the guy that brought the horses to Mexico and then to America."

Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat Amy Curtis
"So, weirdly enough, it was Cortez who brought the horses and then later gave us an ass," he quipped. "Anyway, I think the Democrats are blessed with the binary filter of being within our border, where Democrats and Republicans are kind of seen as intellectual equivalents, because there are two, two parties. But once you step outside the country, that equality evaporates, you know, on contact."

"It's like two guys playing Call of Duty. Then they both go to war, but only one has real combat and experience and skills. That's when the Dems, that's what happens to the Dems, when they leave the house, and they venture outside, and you see that they know nothing," Gutfeld continued. "And it's like on cable news, you know, you could see AOC and Gav (Gavin Newsom) can raise themselves up by sparring online with Trump. And you might think they're in the ballpark, but they're not even in the same country. And I think the mistake, since Obama, was focusing on identity, but not national [identity]."

In fact, it was the opposite of national identity. It was splintered factions and causes, whether it was trans, illegal rights, felon justice, kind of activist-driven climate, pronouns, land acknowledgement. So the Dems took this short-term virtue signal and let everything else go to pot. So they became almost like the children in Lord of the Flies. They just start going after each other. And Republicans, just by default, look like adults, even if you disagree with them.

"And they have to return to the island to establish order. And the children hate it," he added. "But the problem with this identity politics is you only focus inward and not outward. They look like children because they are."

All of this comes as several prominent Democrats, including potential 2028 contenders Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gretchen Whitmer, struggled at the Munich Security Conference, stumbling through basic foreign policy questions on a global stage. In sharp contrast, Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered what some described as one of the most compelling political speeches in recent memory, an unapologetic defense of Western civilization and a call for Europe to stand alongside the United States in safeguarding its cultural inheritance, both from internal decay and external threats.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

