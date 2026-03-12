Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Tipsheet

Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 12:15 PM
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A gunman is dead after opening fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, about 90 minutes southeast of Richmond.

Initial reports came in that three people were injured in a "active threat" situation on the campus.

Here's more:

A gunman is dead after injuring two people at Old Dominion University Thursday morning, according to ODU officials.

A gunman opened fire in Constant Hall at approximately 10:50 a.m. ODU officials said two people were injured as a result and were taken to a local hospital. Their status is currently unknown.

ODU sophomore Logan Hayes was in Constant Hall taking a test when the active shooter situation started. He said the fire alarm went off and he ran out of the building.

As soon as he got outside, Logan told WAVY, “I heard about a multitude of gunshots go off and people just screaming.”

According to Fox News, officials said the gunman opened fire in Constant Hall at about 10:50 am Eastern time. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

"This is kind of like our new normal," said Fox News contributor James Gagliano. "We deal with these. Whether or not this was a mass shooting, whether or not this was a hate crime. This could've been workplace violence. It could've been a love triangle. We have to keep our aperture open on the investigation. Now I say that and suggest that only because the gunman, from what we're hearing, is down. Police want to immediately go to the sound of the guns, stop the threat, interdict them immediately, get help to the wounded, and then slow things down. The next most concerning thing here, Harris, was this a lone attacker or was this part of a larger conspiracy?"

No information about the alleged shooter or the motives is available at this time, as this is a developing situation. We will keep you updated.

