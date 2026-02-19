VIP
Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 19, 2026 9:00 PM
Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

Virginia Democrats are doing what we’re trying to do in states to pad our numbers on the Hill. They’re trying to redraw congressional districts to give their party an overwhelming advantage. Indiana and Ohio Republicans idiotically thought their ‘principles’ stance would earn them brownie points. It did not. When you’re in power, maximize it. Also, gerrymandering isn’t illegal; everyone does it. 

But our side knows how to lose big league, so Old Dominion leftists are trying to push a 10-1 map. For now, the courts are slowing things down, as a judge has yet again put a hold on his new map (via WRIC): 

A Tazewell County judge on Thursday has yet again blocked Virginia Democrats’ attempt to redraw the state’s congressional districts in late April. 

A judge ruled in Republicans’ favor on Thursday, Feb. 19, saying that the green-light voter referendum to redraw the congressional maps, which would have been April 21, cannot proceed as planned. 

The court ordered the Virginia Department of Elections to stop any actions related to what would have been the late April referendum — just a day after the Republican National Committee (RNC), National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and two GOP congressmen have filed a lawsuit to stop redistricting plans proposed by Democrats.

The suit challenges Democrats’ redistricting plans on the basis of these efforts being unconstitutional, misleading and setting up an unfair advantage for Democrats in future elections.

The Virginia Supreme Court previously ruled that the referendum can move forward as planned, though, due to ongoing litigation, the court must also consider Democrats’ appeal to challenge the lower court’s ruling that determined the redistricting efforts illegal. 

Voters would have had the opportunity to decide whether to allow the new congressional map that was released in early February, which would several congressional districts change substantially, multiple new districts becoming more diverse and almost all of the new districts favoring Democrats. 

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VIRGINIA

Look, this map is likely to pass. But, as we often say, elections have consequences. That cuts both ways.  

Also, flee Virginia. We’re about to become California East. 

