Tipsheet

Spanberger Ends Virginia State Police Agreement to Cooperate With ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 05, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Elections have consequences, and the people of Virginia are about to learn that the hard way, it seems. Governor Abigail Spanberger took a break from enacting her "affordability" agenda by raising taxes on everything to end the Virginia State Police agreement to assist ICE with immigration enforcement in the Commonwealth.

Here's more:

Democratic Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger doubled down on her anti-immigration enforcement agenda with a new order Wednesday that scrapped cooperation agreements between state officials and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Spanberger, who officially entered office in January, issued a directive on Wednesday that compelled the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Corrections, and other state agencies to end all 287(g) agreements with ICE. The order came down just days after Spanberger immediately rescinded an executive order by her GOP predecessor that mandated more cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

“Virginia law enforcement remains focused on enforcing the law, and Virginia law enforcement will continue to exercise available authority – including in cooperation with local, state, federal, and tribal partners – under a valid judicial warrant,” Spanberger stated in the order.

“I have full confidence that Virginia law enforcement is keeping Virginia safer when exercising their authority under Virginia law,” the governor continued.

Just yesterday, Spanberger's administration decided to release a criminal illegal alien who strangled his infant sister to death, and refused to turn him over to ICE. “There is an illegal alien that we arrested from El Salvador in September of last year. He was arrested for strangling, with an electric cord, his eight-month-old sister. She was killed. Because of these new sanctuary city policies out of Virginia, once this individual serves his time, he will go back onto Virginia streets because we’re not allowed to be notified," said Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

She ran as a moderate, likely with aspirations for higher office, but she's turning out to be the progressive radical we all knew she was.

Democrats have gone to the mattresses to keep violent criminal illegal aliens here and to set them loose in our community. Most of that is rooted in a reflexive opposition to President Trump, but some of it is because Democrats need those voters and love criminals.

Yesterday, Border Czar Tom Homan said ICE and Border Patrol were removing 700 agents from Minneapolis because local and state authorities have started cooperating with federal immigration enforcement efforts. They can certainly be reassigned to Richmond.

