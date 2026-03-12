Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices

Transgender mania has swept schools across New Mexico, including ones that teach children as young as six.

A series of undercover videos obtained by Townhall Media show an undercover reporter posing as an uncle of a child who wishes to transition.

In one audio-only interaction from November 2025, a Mayfield High School counselor identified as Rachel Ponce told the investigator that the student “could go to whichever restroom she wants,” but that a unisex one was available in the school office.

“Of course she could choose to go to whichever one,” she said, adding the school has a health center “where they do therapy.” In the recording, Ponce said the student could leave class to “meet with the therapist.”

Ponce said there is another trans student at the school, “and this is kind of like a troubled one. Like, she does cause a lot of trouble. She’s just a troublemaker. Doesn’t even have to do with her gender, but she’s just causing a lot of trouble, and really, it’s with the bathroom.”

“And she’s protected, of course, through policy,” Ponce continued in the recording. “Like, she wants to go to the girls’ bathroom, but she’s causing drama with the girls.”

In September, that policy was challenged by Defending Education, a non-profit group alleging the Las Cruces district is violating Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause.

At Highland High School in Albuquerque, a woman identified as “Missy” explained the accommodations the school provides to students who believe they are transgender.

“She can be seen without your permission,” the worker said. A 14-year-old can “be in charge of her health,” Missy added.

A worker identified as “Rebecca” said the school clinic’s trans care was somewhat limited, but indicated there was a workaround.

“Our agreement with APS (Albuquerque Public Schools) is that we don’t do that kind of care,” she said, referring to surgeries and drug treatments. “But we are a UNM (University of New Mexico) clinic and so we’re affiliated with the Truman Center which does,” adding the school clinic would “be happy to refer” the student.

According to its website , Truman Health Services “provides comprehensive social and medical services to people who are transgender and/or gender non-conforming, regardless of their HIV status. Our goal is to provide gender-affirming, high-quality care, free from discrimination that is affordable.”

Other videos obtained by Townhall Media show the transgender mania is not limited to high schools.

At Lynn Middle School in Las Cruces, workers were asked, “You have people that have experience dealing with LGBT kids?”

“Yes … that’s one of the things we have been pushing,” the off-camera worker responded in the video. The middle school worker said they could “definitely” refer the child for hormone medications.

Another worker in the middle school clinic called “Rene” in the video assured the journalist the clinic would honor the privacy of students to keep information from parents and said the clinic would even keep information from the school.

If they were to do that, Rene said, “That’s a federal rule and a legal violation for us to do that.” He added the clinic has the ability to call students out of class, “but we don’t share diagnosis, courses of treatment” with the school, let alone parents.

A counselor at Mesilla Park Elementary in Las Cruces told the journalist that the school “will affirm” the supposed transgender child and pointed to her badge indicating that she is a “safe zone.”

The worker, identified as “Mrs. Lopez” in the video, said La Clinica de Familia, an agency that operates several clinics throughout the state, can come “and visit with her at our school.” She said she was “pretty sure” the clinic can specialize on LGBT children.

