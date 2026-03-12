Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican
BREAKING: Active Shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan
Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
Senator Josh Hawley Makes Major Announcement About Popular Abortion Pill
Women Do Not Have to Compromise on Trans Rights
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.
Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks Out
No Comparison: Prophet vs. King
President Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie at Kentucky Rally: ‘We Gotta Get Rid of This Loser’
Tim Burchett Blasts ‘Snobs’ Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of College Degree
Just Days After ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in NYC, Here's What Mayor Mamdani Is Up To
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Those Iranian Sleeper Cells
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices
Tipsheet

Here's What an Israeli Pilot Said to His American Counterpart Before a Bombing Run

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 12, 2026 6:00 AM
Here's What an Israeli Pilot Said to His American Counterpart Before a Bombing Run
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File

The only people who will be upset with these communications are progressives, Democrats, pro-Hamas clowns, and some influencers on the Right who laughably see Jerusalem’s hand, or any Jewish hand, in anything the United States does abroad. It’s a tired trope, but here we are. Operation Epic Fury is raging. US-Israeli forces are picking apart this insane Iranian regime, and the radio chatter between an Israeli pilot and an American one before a bombing run was pretty cool. 

Here’s one clip, showing an Israeli pilot thanking and offering encouragement to his American counterparts before a bombing run. 

“It is a great honor for us to fight with you. You are doing a great job,” said the IDF pilot

“Thank you very much—likewise, gentleman,” replied the US pilot. “Please be safe out there. Strike hard. See ya,” he added.  

Operation Epic Fury has destroyed the Iranian Navy, decimated their ballistic missile stockpile and related infrastructure, and halted Tehran’s quest for nuclear weapons. We have air supremacy, and we killed the core of their political and military leadership. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead.

The war is going well.  

Keep striking hard, fellas. 

