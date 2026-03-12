Here's What an Israeli Pilot Said to His American Counterpart Before a Bombing Run

The only people who will be upset with these communications are progressives, Democrats, pro-Hamas clowns, and some influencers on the Right who laughably see Jerusalem’s hand, or any Jewish hand, in anything the United States does abroad. It’s a tired trope, but here we are. Operation Epic Fury is raging. US-Israeli forces are picking apart this insane Iranian regime, and the radio chatter between an Israeli pilot and an American one before a bombing run was pretty cool.

Here’s one clip, showing an Israeli pilot thanking and offering encouragement to his American counterparts before a bombing run.

LISTEN: The Israeli Defense Force has released radio communications between an Israeli Air Force pilot and an American Air Force pilot during the ongoing conflict in Iran.



“Be safe out there, strike hard.”



pic.twitter.com/2gzwZERou5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2026

“It is a great honor for us to fight with you. You are doing a great job,” said the IDF pilot

“Thank you very much—likewise, gentleman,” replied the US pilot. “Please be safe out there. Strike hard. See ya,” he added.

Operation Epic Fury has destroyed the Iranian Navy, decimated their ballistic missile stockpile and related infrastructure, and halted Tehran’s quest for nuclear weapons. We have air supremacy, and we killed the core of their political and military leadership. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead.

The war is going well.

Keep striking hard, fellas.