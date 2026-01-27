UK Officials Admit They Have No Plan as 600 Islamic Migrant Men Are Sent Into Small Community

There is no better example of how little politicians care about their people than this, out of the U.K. A small community will soon be home to 600 Islamic men of military age. That leads to questions and concerns.

Advertisement

When asked directly how the politicians plan to address the needs of those men, given the astronomical rise in sexual assaults in the U.K., the answer is as alarming as it is blunt; they don't.

🚨WOW. MEETING OF ANGRY RESIDENTS PRODUCES CONTROVERSIAL QUESTION



"How will YOU meet the sexual needs for SIX HUNDRED MEN?"



The Government minister replies "I WON'T"



Because he knows these illegal migrants will simply prey on young British girls



It makes me sick pic.twitter.com/P7AMP3DRiP — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) January 27, 2026

Here come even more sexual assaults and rapes.

UK: Community facing importation of 600 single, military-age Islamic men ask how the government plans to meet their sexual needs. It admits their is no plan other than to sacrifice young English girls to them once again. pic.twitter.com/9sfAGWQHJ5 — @amuse (@amuse) January 27, 2026

Back in October, several survivors of the U.K.'s "grooming gangs" quit the inquiry, accusing the Labour Party of covering up what really happened. Last month, Starmer declared violence against women and girls a "national emergency" (but conveniently left out where that violence was coming from). Lawyers for these migrants blame the U.K., saying their clients are just unfamiliar with a culture where "women are free and deemed equal to men."

The nation now leads the world in rapes per capita.

They will be punished for rape, possibly. But that is no deterrence. They start stalking, intruding, proposing then attacking. It's been happening all over for years. British kids are like sitting ducks. It's frightening. How can our authorities be so irresponsible? — Paul Rimmer (@PDRNHPUK) January 27, 2026

They hate their constituents, and they hate the country they represent.

It amazes me that no-one ever mentions this!



Even if you don’t believe that there are predators amongst these illegal immigrants, what do you imagine the result of hundreds of young men being dumped in a small community is going to be for the women and girls in that community?… https://t.co/xxGyrZ93y4 — Janine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@macjay72) January 27, 2026

They don't care about those women and girls. Their safety and lives are a small price to pay to bring the West to its knees.

And the U.K. is a bellwether for the rest of us. What happens there will, eventually, happen here.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.