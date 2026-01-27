Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Blows Up the 'He Was Just Protesting'...
UK Officials Admit They Have No Plan as 600 Islamic Migrant Men Are Sent Into Small Community

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 27, 2026 1:30 PM
Yui Mok / PA via AP

There is no better example of how little politicians care about their people than this, out of the U.K. A small community will soon be home to 600 Islamic men of military age. That leads to questions and concerns.

When asked directly how the politicians plan to address the needs of those men, given the astronomical rise in sexual assaults in the U.K., the answer is as alarming as it is blunt; they don't.

Here come even more sexual assaults and rapes.

Back in October, several survivors of the U.K.'s "grooming gangs" quit the inquiry, accusing the Labour Party of covering up what really happened. Last month, Starmer declared violence against women and girls a "national emergency" (but conveniently left out where that violence was coming from). Lawyers for these migrants blame the U.K., saying their clients are just unfamiliar with a culture where "women are free and deemed equal to men."

The nation now leads the world in rapes per capita.

They hate their constituents, and they hate the country they represent.

They don't care about those women and girls. Their safety and lives are a small price to pay to bring the West to its knees.

And the U.K. is a bellwether for the rest of us. What happens there will, eventually, happen here.

