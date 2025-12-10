DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From...
Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 10, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

The Left believes diversity is the end-all, be-all of human existence. They push DEI programs, demand mass immigration from Third World countries into Western nations, and then object to any demands that these migrants — legal or otherwise — assimilate into their new home nation to any degree.

At best, it means you have a system flooded with non-native speakers who overwhelm our schools, healthcare, and social services. At worst, it means you've imported a class of people who not only don't understand our laws but also view women as subhuman and not worthy of equal rights.

That'st he case in the U.K., where Reform leader Nigel Farage is pointing to the case of two Afghan "asylum seekers" charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in Warwickshire.

Their defense? Those "asylum seekers" raped a girl because of "cultural differences" and they weren't "used to a society where women are free and deemed equal to men," according to their lawyer.

"I'm sorry, but if you, as a country, allow young men to come from countries in which women aren't even classed as second-class citizens, and you put them up in four-star hotels, allow them to work illegally, their attitudes towards women is completely different to ours. So the social effects of this are appalling as well," Farage said.

At a bare minimum, "You cannot rape our women" should be a requirement for any migrant seeking asylum in the U.K. or the U.S.

But time and again, the Left uses this excuse. They did it in Minneapolis, too, where a Somali migrant raped a girl, and a mosque defended him on the grounds of cultural differences.

It's clear both in the U.K. and in the U.S. that the Left believes being perceived as racist or culturally insensitive is a worse crime than rape.

The solution, of course, is to not import people from cultures where women aren't equal to men in the first place. The next step is to send these men back to those nations.

It's incredibly creepy and scary. There are only three avenues Western nations can take to address this. The first is to do nothing and keep letting migrants rape women thanks to "cultural ignorance." The second is to jail and deport those migrants when they do commit rapes. The current political leaders do not have the spine to do that. The third, and most frightening option, is that these Western nations begin to adopt the same laws and attitudes towards women and women's rights as those in the Third World nations from where these men came. It'll start as a "suggestion" to wear the hijab and modest clothing out in public, and end with women barred from work, school, and public life. In the name of "tolerance" and "diversity" of course.

Given how quickly politicians threw women under the bus to appease "trans women" (read: men), we have a sneaking suspicion that's the route they're going to take. 

