Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults

The Left believes diversity is the end-all, be-all of human existence. They push DEI programs, demand mass immigration from Third World countries into Western nations, and then object to any demands that these migrants — legal or otherwise — assimilate into their new home nation to any degree.

At best, it means you have a system flooded with non-native speakers who overwhelm our schools, healthcare, and social services. At worst, it means you've imported a class of people who not only don't understand our laws but also view women as subhuman and not worthy of equal rights.

That'st he case in the U.K., where Reform leader Nigel Farage is pointing to the case of two Afghan "asylum seekers" charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in Warwickshire.

Their defense? Those "asylum seekers" raped a girl because of "cultural differences" and they weren't "used to a society where women are free and deemed equal to men," according to their lawyer.

A 15 year old girl was raped by two Afghan asylum seekers in Warwickshire.



The lawyer blamed the attack on “cultural differences” and said his client “was not used to a society where women are free and deemed equal to men”.



This defence is exactly the reason they shouldn’t be… pic.twitter.com/MFVcMIcmQi — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 9, 2025

"I'm sorry, but if you, as a country, allow young men to come from countries in which women aren't even classed as second-class citizens, and you put them up in four-star hotels, allow them to work illegally, their attitudes towards women is completely different to ours. So the social effects of this are appalling as well," Farage said.

At a bare minimum, "You cannot rape our women" should be a requirement for any migrant seeking asylum in the U.K. or the U.S.

But time and again, the Left uses this excuse. They did it in Minneapolis, too, where a Somali migrant raped a girl, and a mosque defended him on the grounds of cultural differences.

They keep using this excuse, and judges and juries keep nodding along. Unforgivable. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) December 10, 2025

It's clear both in the U.K. and in the U.S. that the Left believes being perceived as racist or culturally insensitive is a worse crime than rape.

This is unreal. This was their lawyers defense “ He is not used to a society where women are free and deemed equal to men”. “There are massive cultural barriers” https://t.co/G5BKW8rivo pic.twitter.com/Uq1hdAOpkN — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) December 9, 2025

The solution, of course, is to not import people from cultures where women aren't equal to men in the first place. The next step is to send these men back to those nations.

So creepy to see attorneys argue that there are full on rape cultures in which women’s inequality equals the right for men to rape, and then they use that as a defense. They are basically saying all the men of a given country or culture are latent or actual rapists. How racist. https://t.co/Us3YWWhZPq — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) December 10, 2025

It's incredibly creepy and scary. There are only three avenues Western nations can take to address this. The first is to do nothing and keep letting migrants rape women thanks to "cultural ignorance." The second is to jail and deport those migrants when they do commit rapes. The current political leaders do not have the spine to do that. The third, and most frightening option, is that these Western nations begin to adopt the same laws and attitudes towards women and women's rights as those in the Third World nations from where these men came. It'll start as a "suggestion" to wear the hijab and modest clothing out in public, and end with women barred from work, school, and public life. In the name of "tolerance" and "diversity" of course.

Given how quickly politicians threw women under the bus to appease "trans women" (read: men), we have a sneaking suspicion that's the route they're going to take.

