Tipsheet

UPDATE: Suspected MI Synagogue Shooter Engaged by Security, Reportedly Dead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 1:35 PM
UPDATE: Suspected MI Synagogue Shooter Engaged by Security, Reportedly Dead
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Update 2:28 p.m.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin is reporting that the suspected shooter is dead following a shootout with armed security.

The suspect has not been identified as of yet.

Update 1:48 p.m.

Video footage shows a cart hit the building, and reports are the car caught fire.

Here's What We Know About the Temple Israel Shooter So Far
Related:

ANTISEMITISM FBI MICHIGAN TERRORISM

Per Fox News, the K-12 school at Temple Israel was not in session today.

Police and FBI are asking the public to avoid the area. According to Fox News, Temple Israel security reportedly engaged the shooter, who is not yet in custody. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit is also asking all Jewish organizations in the area to go into lockdown protocol.

Original story:

Police are responding to an active shooter threat at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, a northwest suburb of Detroit.

According to Fox 2, emergency responders have surrounded the building, and smoke was visible coming from the roof.

Here's more:

Police are responding to a scene in West Bloomfield for an active situation. Sources say an active shooter threat located in the area of Temple Israel.

A major scene was reported at Temple Israel, located on Walnut Lake Road.

Smoke was seen spewing from the building with several police vehicles spotted around the perimeter. There were also several police vehicles seen in the area.

A source told FOX 2 that police were responding to an active shooter situation at Temple Israel, located at 5725 Walnut Lake Rd.

Bloomfield Township police said schools were in secure mode due to an ongoing incident.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit ordered all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol.

Local reporter Max Bryan was also on the scene.

Dozens of law enforcement are on the scene. Brayan also reports he can smell "smoldering," which ties into the smoke from the building.

Numerous law enforcement were seen entering the building.

Other sources are saying a car crashed into the building.

We do not have any information about the shooter or victims at this time.

This is a developing situation. We will keep you updated.

