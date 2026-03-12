UPDATE: Suspected MI Synagogue Shooter Engaged by Security, Reportedly Dead

Update 2:28 p.m.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin is reporting that the suspected shooter is dead following a shootout with armed security.

BREAKING: I’m told by law enforcement source that the suspected shooter at the Michigan synagogue was armed with a rifle, rammed a vehicle into the building and was killed in shootout w/ armed security. I’m told vehicle caught on fire and the suspect’s body is burned. No ID yet. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 12, 2026

The suspect has not been identified as of yet.

Temple Israel Synagogue Shooting Update:



— The suspects body was badly burned, he's confirmed dead after being killed by security

—He rammed his car into the building, had a rifle, got in a shootout, the car was on fire



"69% of ALL religious motivated hate crimes target Jews." pic.twitter.com/IMcACpnvBN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

NEW — Oakland County Sheriff says they're "not seeing any active stimulus. So it appears this may not be an ongoing threat."



—There don't appear to be any injured besides the shooter

—The past two weeks, the synagogue had been prepping for attacks

—12,000 members belong to… pic.twitter.com/ojJzoGltAd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

🚨NEW — Update from the sheriff on the Michigan synagogue shooting



"Security at the temple saw the gunman and engaged him [...] no one confirmed to be hurt at this time." pic.twitter.com/8EzPbklzNM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

Update 1:48 p.m.

Video footage shows a cart hit the building, and reports are the car caught fire.

🚨NEW — Update from the FBI regarding the Synagogue shooting in Michigan.



"FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan." pic.twitter.com/9GG5vUOJrj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

Per Fox News, the K-12 school at Temple Israel was not in session today.

🚨The Temple Israel Synagogue is home to a k-12 school.



"According to the website, school was not in session today. No activities or events were on the calendar until 1:30 P.M. this afternoon. Temple Israel’s web site says it’s the largest reform synagogue in the nation." pic.twitter.com/Y487pdoOP8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

Police and FBI are asking the public to avoid the area. According to Fox News, Temple Israel security reportedly engaged the shooter, who is not yet in custody. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit is also asking all Jewish organizations in the area to go into lockdown protocol.

Original story:

Police are responding to an active shooter threat at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, a northwest suburb of Detroit.

According to Fox 2, emergency responders have surrounded the building, and smoke was visible coming from the roof.

🚨 BREAKING: An ACTIVE SHOOTER has just been reported at Temple Israel, a synagogue and school in West Bloomfield, Michigan



All schools and places of worship in the area are now on LOCKDOWN



CasuaIties unknown at this time.



Say a prayer for the kids 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7yIUGTCvCt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 12, 2026

Here's more:

Police are responding to a scene in West Bloomfield for an active situation. Sources say an active shooter threat located in the area of Temple Israel. A major scene was reported at Temple Israel, located on Walnut Lake Road. Smoke was seen spewing from the building with several police vehicles spotted around the perimeter. There were also several police vehicles seen in the area. A source told FOX 2 that police were responding to an active shooter situation at Temple Israel, located at 5725 Walnut Lake Rd. Bloomfield Township police said schools were in secure mode due to an ongoing incident. The Jewish Federation of Detroit ordered all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol.

Local reporter Max Bryan was also on the scene.

I’m here at the corner of Ridgewood Drive and Walnut Lake Road following the active shooter alert issued at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield. Dozens of police cruisers are blocking the roadway. I can also smell smoldering. pic.twitter.com/tpSaKSU8Fc — Max Bryan (@MBryanOK) March 12, 2026

Dozens of law enforcement are on the scene. Brayan also reports he can smell "smoldering," which ties into the smoke from the building.

FBI, Michigan State Police and pretty much every local law enforcement agency in the vicinity is out here. — Max Bryan (@MBryanOK) March 12, 2026

Numerous law enforcement were seen entering the building.

WATCH: Aerial footage shows numerous officers entering the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield after reports of a active shooter. pic.twitter.com/qAlG8nLWec — Resist Wire (@ResistWire) March 12, 2026

Other sources are saying a car crashed into the building.

#BREAKING — Car crashes into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. Police say this is an "active situation" and to avoid the area. Stay with WWJ for updates. https://t.co/aCVlnK278J pic.twitter.com/fN2sb5RwiG — WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) March 12, 2026

We do not have any information about the shooter or victims at this time.

This is a developing situation. We will keep you updated.

