Keir Starmer Says Violence Against Women and Girls a 'National Emergency' (Guess What He Didn't Say)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 17, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool

The U.K. now has the highest rate of reported rapes, per capita, in the world. That's not a coincidence. The country has welcomed millions of migrants from Islamic nations, nations where the men "aren't used to a society where women are free and deemed equal to men."

Those "cultural differences" mean that the U.K. has gone from a nation with 16,000 reported rapes in 2012 to 74,000 rapes in 2024. The "grooming gang" scandal continues to roil the nation, as authorities look the other way while "Asian men" abduct, abuse, and rape young British girls.

The authorities in the U.K. genuinely believe that being racist, or even perceived as racist, is a worse crime than rape, murder, or terrorism. It's why they've banged the "Islamophobia" drum for so many years, and why they're pivoting to "anti-Muslim hostility" now that accusations of "Islamophobia" don't make people bend the knee anymore.

Today, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared violence against women and girls in his country a "national emergency" and declared new "dedicated services" to provide "trauma-informed care" for children.

See if you can spot what's missing from this statement, though.

"These changes will make sure victims and survivors receive the reliable support and specialist care they need," Starmer wrote.

Mr. Starmer, why is violence against women and girls now a national emergency? Why do children need "trauma-informed care"? It might be prudent to address the root causes of this violence and trauma rather than play catch-up after hundreds of women and children have been victimized and — by his own admission — traumatized.

That's how we know he's trying to address the crisis of Islamism in his nation without actually speaking the words "Islam" or "Muslim."

Starmer is echoing what London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the other day. Khan said Muslims are the real victims of radicalization, and that President Donald Trump is to blame for the rise of "anti-Muslim hatred" in the U.K.

No.

If Starmer and Khan want to figure out what "anti-Muslim hatred" is on the rise, they need to look in the mirror. Brits are fed up with a government that enables and abets men from backwards, misogynistic cultures overrunning their nation. It's so bad that flying the Union Jack or St. George's flag is now considered an act of racism, and saying you like bacon is an arrestable offense.

Right up until that care becomes too expensive, then the U.K. will push them to assisted suicide, just like Canada does with its MAiD program.

This is a very big nope.

That would be racist, and we can't have that.

And here's a thought: how much do we want to bet that the "trauma-informed care" given to women and children lectures them on not being prejudiced towards the culture(s) that inflicted the trauma on them in the first place? 

