Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican

Former Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard has switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican to run for a seat in Georgia after a career full of scandals and questionable behavior.

Advertisement

Henyard is running for Fulton County Board of Commissioners in District five according to election filings. She will be competing against four Democratic candidates for the seat. The former mayor has not made any public statements about her campaign yet.

However, given her history, it won’t be easy for her to win this seat once voters are made aware of the string of scandals she was involved in during her tenure as Dolton mayor.

Henyard served as mayor from 2021 to 2025 and referred to herself as a “super mayor.” In reality, she was probably the most corrupt mayor in the nation.

For starters, she is alleged to have spent taxpayer funds for her personal expenses and mismanaged the city’s finances. In fact, she was so mired in corruption that the city hired former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate her. The probe found that the village’s general fund balance dropped from $5.61 million in April 2022 to a deficit of $3.65 million by May 2024, according to Fox News.

Henyard allegedly used the village credit card to shop at stores like Amazon, Target, Walgreens, and Wayfair. In fact, she ran up about $779,000 worth of purchases on the credit card in 2023 with no receipts to explain the purchases, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

🚨NEW: An embattled former Democratic Illinois mayor is running for office in Georgia as a Republican despite being under an active federal investigation.



Tiffany Henyard, labeled "the worst mayor in America" while serving as mayor of Dolton, IL, is seeking to join the Fulton… pic.twitter.com/R1vjArvLz5 — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) March 12, 2026

At a public meeting, Lightfoot said Henyard was “using the credit card and charging these amounts using your tax dollars.”

Henyard also allegedly shelled out about $85,000 on a party that featured two musical acts. Dolton Trustee Jason House told ABC7 Chicago, that she “has taken lavish trips with village staff, and has caused the village to be in a multi-million dollar deficit.”

Eventually, Henyard’s conduct caught the attention of federal authorities. The FBI launched an investigation into Henyard after multiple witnesses told agents about her behavior while she was in office. The Bureau served subpoenas at Dolton Village Hall in April 2024, requesting employment records, financial documents, and travel expense records for 25 village employees — including top aide Keith Freeman, who is facing charges for bankruptcy fraud.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Henyard’s corruption.

The FBI also investigated allegations that she instructed Dolton police to retaliate against local business owners who refused to donate to her civic events. One owner said police raided his business and shut it down as a form of punishment.

Henyard also faced allegations that she fired an employee who was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of the former mayor’s allies.

DUMPED DEM MAYOR PLANS RETURN IN NEW STATE AS GOP



NYP: "Tiffany Henyard dumped the Dems is running as a GOP in GA in an attempted political comeback 1yr after her embarrassing ouster in Illinois. Henyard described herself as a “super mayor,” filed to run as a Republican in… pic.twitter.com/iIxRlyBfU4 — JB (@BurstUpdates) March 12, 2026

Advertisement

The FBI was also investigating Henyard’s conduct when she served as supervisor in Thornton Township where she faced other allegations of financial misconduct.

The former mayor was also involved in a brawl at Thornton Township during a board meeting in January 2025 when her boyfriend traded blows with a community activist.

At this point, Henyard’s list of scandals could probably fill a book. Yet, she seems to believe she can still win office by moving to Georgia and running as a Republican which shows she’s not only corrupt, but also not very bright.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.