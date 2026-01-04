The UK’s Patience With Mass Migration Is Gone

Is it possible that British citizens — and any politician who isn't a member of the Labour Party — are finally getting fed up with mass migration from the Third World?

Advertisement

They'd have every right to be. Mass migration has been an unmitigated disaster for the U.K. The nation now leads in reported rapes per capita, thanks to an influx of men from countries where women aren't equal or free. That was the excuse a lawyer gave for his Afghan client who raped a 15-year-old girl, after all, saying his client wasn't "used to a society where women are free and deemed equal to men."

Yesterday, Townhall reported that another Afghan man was arrested for attacking people at a hospital, including a nurse who suffered a massive head laceration and said she was "lucky to be alive."

Keir Starmer even said violence against women and girls was a "national emergency," but failed to say exactly why.

It's long past time to stop coddling these migrants and acting like racism is a worse offense than rape, murder, and terrorism.

MP Rupert Lowe has been banging this drum on deportations for a while. Back in October, he lambasted the Metropolitan Police for blocking a United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) protest calling for mass deportations. At the time, Lowe wrote, "So what? What's so offensive about mass deportations? We have Islamist hate spouted on our streets most weekends, yet you allow that with seeming joy. People have a right to peacefully protest to demand mass deportations."

The prohibition on UKIP came as U.K. authorities did find the wherewithal to crack down on Jews wearing the Star of David and the kippah in public.

Now Lowe is back, and this time he's not mincing words about deporting migrants.

🚨 BREAKING: British citizens are officially WAKING UP, they are FURIOUS about the 3rd world invasion



Rupert Lowe MP: "I don't CARE about the human rights of foreign k*llers and s*x offenders." 💯



"Please SPARE ME the continued moral outrage!" 🔥



"It is not cruel to deport… pic.twitter.com/SY8hW2qohs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 2, 2026

"Please, spare me the continued moral outrage," Lowe said. "I am bored of it. The British people are bored of it. It is not cruel to deport criminals. It is not inhumane to defend our own citizens."

There are many examples of U.K. officials refusing to deport criminals because it would be "cruel." In March, a judge refused to deport a Pakistani sex offender who raped a teenage girl because the man is an alcoholic, saying he would face "inhuman or degrading treatment" in Pakistan because of his drinking problem. Ironically, a few weeks later, authorities refused to grant asylum to an Afghan woman and human rights advocate, saying she faced "no risk" from the Taliban.

Lowe continued, "What is cruel and what is inhumane is allowing foreign killers and sex offenders to walk amongst us in the name of...human rights. They should have forfeited the moment they committed their crimes."

Advertisement

A U.K. social media user echoed Lowe's sentiment.

Human Rights are a communist universalist fallacy.



The principle that the freedom we’ve won & enjoy, within the jurisdiction we subsidise, are automatically transferred globally is bulls**t.



This principle is riddled with opportunity for our enemies, as we’re witnessing. https://t.co/euiM3sdaAQ — Urien (@UrienHenOgledd) January 3, 2026

"Human Rights are a communist universalist fallacy," the user wrote. "The principle that the freedom we’ve won & enjoy, within the jurisdiction we subsidise, are automatically transferred globally is bulls**t. This principle is riddled with opportunity for our enemies, as we’re witnessing."

As this writer often says, mass deportations are the moderate option to address the problems migration has caused in the U.K. and the U.S.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.