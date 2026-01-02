Hospital Horror: Afghan Migrant Arrested After Brutal Attack on UK Nurse

Not too terribly long ago, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said violence against women and girls in Britain was so severe it constituted a "national emergency." Of course, Starmer carefully omitted the reasons why there was an increase in violence against women and girls, including the alarming fact that the U.K. now leads the world for reported rapes per capita.

Advertisement

For those of us who aren't members of the Labour Party, the reason why the U.K. is so unsafe for women and girls is clear: the government has imported large numbers of migrants from Third World Islamic nations, where women don't have rights, freedoms, or equality.

Just a week before Starmer declared that national emergency, Reform Party leader Nigel Farage pointed out that fact after two Afghan "asylum seekers" raped a 15-year-old girl in Warwickshire.

The Afghans' lawyer said his clients' "cultural differences" were to blame, and that the men "were not used to a society where women are free and deemed equal to men."

"I'm sorry, but if you, as a country, allow young men to come from countries in which women aren't even classed as second-class citizens, and you put them up in four-star hotels, allow them to work illegally, their attitudes towards women is completely different to ours. So the social effects of this are appalling as well," Farage said at the time.

But it's not just sexual assaults that are harming women and girls. In Merseyside, another Afghan migrant was just arrested for attacking people in a hospital, including a nurse who was seriously hurt.

An Afghan migrant has been arrested over a crowbar attack on people inside a hospital in Merseyside, England. Since the UK allows huge numbers of young male migrants to enter illegally by boat, migrant attacks are a regular occurrence. Read: https://t.co/7sc3itznNn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 30, 2025

According to Human Events, the 20-year-old man was seeing a medical appointment at Newton Community Hospital. Staff asked him to leave and the man became angry. After damaging property, he used a tool — likely a crowbar — to assault people in the waiting area.

Superintendent Sarah Rotherham told LBC, We were called to reports of a man behaving aggressively at the hospital who had assaulted a number of people. Officers attended immediately and the male was swiftly located and arrested. Paramedics attended at the hospital and carried out first aid to those who had been injured."

One of those injured was Meg Lynch, a 28-year-old nurse. She told The Daily Star, "I am so, so lucky I am still alive." The Afghan man hit Lynch on the head with the weapon, opening up a gaping wound that required a CT scan and stitches.

In a Facebook post, Lynch updated her friends, writing, "Just an update to everyone who's been concerned, as I've not had the chance to reply to everyone. Today, as a district nurse, around 12:00 I was attacked at work, at the hospital I am based at. I was beaten nearly to death with a crow bar by an unknown man, who started attacking me from behind with the crow bar, as I stood getting a drink from a vending machine. After a few blows to the head, I ran, I hid and did what I could do, to get a door between me and him."

Advertisement

Lynch also said, "I honestly don't know why this man did this to me and other workers of the hospital, but I'm so, so, so lucky I'm still alive and I'm so lucky I ran when I did, otherwise I wouldn't be here right now."

This attack was completely avoidable by not importing Afghan migrants and "asylum seekers" who are all military-aged men. That's not asylum, that's not migration, it's conquest. Hopefully, the U.K. wakes up before it's too late.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.