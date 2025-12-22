VIP
Always a Penal Colony: Check Out Why Australian Police Arrested a Man at the Bondi Beach Memorial Service

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 22, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Baker

Australians are angry, and rightly so. Last week, 15 Jews were gunned down in a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Rather than address the Islamic terrorism and cultural creep that's taking over Australia, the government responded by vowing to toughen the country's already strict gun control laws and to crack down on "hate speech."

Those gun control laws, of course, failed. Bondi Beach terrorist Sajid Akram applied for a firearms permit in 2020 and was given a firearms permit in 2023. And that was after his son, Naveed, was investigated by authorities for being tied to ISIS.

The Left-wing insanity of the Australian government never ceases to amaze, and the crackdown on "hate speech" started already.

At a memorial event for the Bondi Beach victims, an Australian told Prime Minister Anthony Albanese he had "blood on his hands."

The crowd is clearly booing Albanese when his name is announced, too.

The man who levied the perfectly reasonable charge at Albanese was later arrested for his remarks.

"Blood on your hands! Blood on your hands!" the man screams as he's hauled off by police.

"What are you doing? What are you doing?" a woman can be heard saying.

Once a penal colony, always a penal colony, it seems.

Oh, it's not a show. They'll probably give this guy more prison time than the terrorists who killed Jews.

That's what they'll tell us with a straight face.

Notice they didn't run and hide this time.

And they don't let citizens defend themselves, either.

While letting droves of backwards migrants invade the country.

What could possibly go wrong?

This is absolutely weakness. And we can only expect it to get worse. That crowd booed Albanese pretty hard; how does he think the next election will go for him?

There are lessons here for us Americans: never give up our guns, and thank God for the First Amendment.

