Always a Penal Colony: Check Out Why Australian Police Arrested a Man at the Bondi Beach Memorial Service

Australians are angry, and rightly so. Last week, 15 Jews were gunned down in a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Rather than address the Islamic terrorism and cultural creep that's taking over Australia, the government responded by vowing to toughen the country's already strict gun control laws and to crack down on "hate speech."

Those gun control laws, of course, failed. Bondi Beach terrorist Sajid Akram applied for a firearms permit in 2020 and was given a firearms permit in 2023. And that was after his son, Naveed, was investigated by authorities for being tied to ISIS.

The Left-wing insanity of the Australian government never ceases to amaze, and the crackdown on "hate speech" started already.

At a memorial event for the Bondi Beach victims, an Australian told Prime Minister Anthony Albanese he had "blood on his hands."

Australian prime minister gets booed at memorial event for Sydney t*rrorist attack victims



“Blood on your hands!” pic.twitter.com/JTJuiPXjVs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2025

The crowd is clearly booing Albanese when his name is announced, too.

The man who levied the perfectly reasonable charge at Albanese was later arrested for his remarks.

They ARRESTED the man who yelled at the Prime Minister ‘you have blood on your hands’ in Bondi last night.



What. The. Eff.

pic.twitter.com/87h28jycb3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 22, 2025

"Blood on your hands! Blood on your hands!" the man screams as he's hauled off by police.

"What are you doing? What are you doing?" a woman can be heard saying.

Once a penal colony, always a penal colony, it seems.

Just a show. Supposed to be a message for everyone else watching. That country sucks. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) December 22, 2025

Oh, it's not a show. They'll probably give this guy more prison time than the terrorists who killed Jews.

Right but Americans are the fascists — BeanGenie PNW (@BeanGeniePNW) December 22, 2025

That's what they'll tell us with a straight face.

The Australian cops sure showed a different sort of energy when citizens spraying means words versus when terrorists spraying bullets 🤡 — Modern_Rock (@modern_rock) December 22, 2025

Notice they didn't run and hide this time.

The bravery of the Australian Police @AusFedPolice against unarmed civilians is unmatched.



When they have to *protect* those unarmed civilians, however..... https://t.co/YsioKG6WI5 — Jo de Coeck (@vraagstaart) December 22, 2025

And they don't let citizens defend themselves, either.

Arrest people for social media posts and free speech and eliminate guns for law abiding citizens . Seems like a recipe for success. . https://t.co/AipdhjKLIZ — Taylor Gross (@TaylorGross24) December 22, 2025

While letting droves of backwards migrants invade the country.

What could possibly go wrong?

Wtf. The Prime Minister gives the green light for an i innocent grieving Australian to be attacked by police. He doesn't care about his people. He is not compassionate. He is a weak leader. https://t.co/rmrPPjKJri — The Hursentknight 🛡 (@hursentknight) December 22, 2025

This is absolutely weakness. And we can only expect it to get worse. That crowd booed Albanese pretty hard; how does he think the next election will go for him?

There are lessons here for us Americans: never give up our guns, and thank God for the First Amendment.

