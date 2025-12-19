You Won't Believe What the Australian PM's Solution to the Bondi Beach Terror Attack Is

The Australian Prime Minister has announced their solution to the Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney, Australia. They will repeat what the country did in 1996, and collect and destroy "hundreds of thousands of firearms."

Never mind the threat of radical Islam, jihad, or antisemitism. Prime Minister Albanese hit the nail right on the head. The problem is the firearms.

We expect hundreds of thousands of firearms will be collected and destroyed through this scheme. Consistent with the approach that was taken in 1996, the Governors proposing that states and territories will be responsible for the collection, processing, and payment of individuals for surrendered firearms. Australian federal police will then be responsible for the destruction of these firearms.

🚨 WTF?! Prime Minister of Australia announces "hundreds of thousands of firearms will be collected and DESTROYED" after the Islamic terror attack



They are now having residents SURRENDER their firearms.



Absolute insanity. It's not the guns. It's Muslims. pic.twitter.com/Y28nfqOkTy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

This is just another example of the government misidentifying a problem and proposing an easy solution to an issue that doesn’t actually exist. The Australian government would rather recycle a policy than confront the country’s real challenges, rising antisemitism, and the consequences of mass migration.

Australians, and now especially Australian Jews, will find themselves less able to defend themselves and more reliant on a government whose priority appears to be avoiding responsibility, deflecting from real issues, and responding incompetently to a terror attack.

If American conservatives need a reminder on why our Second Amendment should be protected, this is it.

Update:

A reporter asked Prime Minister Albanese whether radical Islam posed Australia’s greatest domestic security threat, and he replied that neo-Nazis, not Islamist extremism, were the primary concern.

Reporter: “Is radical Islam the greatest domestic security threat Australia faces?”



Albanese: “Neo-Nazis” pic.twitter.com/qFWcJqNPVG — chris mate 🍞 (@ChrisLXXXVI) December 19, 2025

