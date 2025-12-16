Australia Dropped the Gun Control Ball With the Bondi Beach Terrorist

On Sunday, two Islamic terrorists opened fire on a crowd of Jewish men, women, and children celebrating Hanukkah on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

At least 15 were killed and 40 injured, including children.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Australian authorities have decided to focus their efforts on two things that will do nothing to stop the next Islamic terror attack: ban guns and blame "right-wing extremist" groups. That's right, after a mass shooting in a heavily gun-controlled nation, authorities vowed to enforce gun control even harder.

This comes as eyewitnesses said police refused to engage the terrorists as they shot at unarmed Jews on a beach, instead choosing to hide behind their cars and freeze instead of acting. Remember: the gun-control Left says normal citizens don't need guns because the police will protect us.

Guess not.

All that Australia has done over the past 72 hours is show gun control laws fail, and now we have even more proof of that, because the Australian government gave one of the Islamic terrorists a gun permit.

🚨BREAKING: NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon has issued a formal correction, saying Bondi attacker Sajid Akram applied for a firearms licence on 8 October 2015 but it lapsed in 2016 after no photo was taken. A second application in 2020 was later approved and issued in 2023. pic.twitter.com/VDay71QV4M — Australians vs. The Agenda (@ausvstheagenda) December 16, 2025

And they did this even though in 2019, Akram's son Naveed was investigated by authorities for ties to ISIS. And Akram himself was interviewed as part of that investigation. At the time, authorities determined that Naveed was not a threat and dropped the issue. So how is it that just a year later, authorities accepted and approved a firearm license to a man with a son who had known ties to ISIS?

Mal Lanyon, the New South Wales Police Commissioner, told the press, "I would like to correct a record. I have been indicating that Sajid Akram, the 50-year-old male, has held a firearms license since 2015. Mr. Akram applied for that license on the 8th of October 2015, and it was recommended that it be issued in November 2015. I'm advised he did not get a photo taken as required by that license, and the application lapsed in 2016. A second...license was applied for by Mr. Akram in 2020. That license was recommended for issue and issued in 2023."

"I think it's important that the transparent nature of the investigation provides that change," Lanyon said. "The initial information had been that it had been issued in 2015, and I think it's important to give that detail. He was licensed to hold a category AB license, and the firearms that we had seized were attached to that license appropriately."

For a nation with such strict gun control laws, it's amazing they didn't revoke Akram's license over his son's ISIS ties.

So his son was already preaching at Bankstown train station in 2019 and was being watched by ASIO, yet the father was still allowed to apply for more firearms after that? It’s f***ing ridiculous.https://t.co/QDWJguYn0W — AussieLoyalist (@LoyalistAussie) December 16, 2025

We have to wonder if the race and religion of Akram and his son played a role in the decision to drop the ISIS investigation and issue the firearms license.

We can never win the gun debate in Australia.



When we have no mass shootings, it is used as evidence that our gun control laws work.



When we have mass shootings they push the narrative that we need even stricter laws.



We now have more guns in Australia than before Port… https://t.co/1p0ADJs0sr pic.twitter.com/hVsfP6sNio — The People's King Elvis (@Real_King_Elvis) December 16, 2025

"We now have more guns in Australia than before Port Arthur. Criminals now have even greater access to guns, with 3D printing supplementing the black market. Shootings with illegal guns occur on a regular basis. The only people being disarmed by these laws are law-abiding citizens. It's a no-win situation. The only solution is educating the public on the truth," the user wrote.

So they give firearms licenses to foreigners from Third World countries while at the same time banning Australian citizens from owning firearms for self defense. How does that make sense? https://t.co/Nj1Ogu3AHs — Bay State Blues (@Baystateblues) December 16, 2025

It would be racist not to.

Let’s get this straight, the Pakistinian father of a man linked in 2019 to Islamist terrorists and placed on an ASIO watch list was granted a firearms licence in 2023. He subsequently purchased six rifles and shotguns while his terrorist son was living under the same roof. A… https://t.co/WzLlyz9U5Z — Fusilier (@firstfusilier) December 16, 2025

Advertisement

"A quite extraordinary failure which was to cost 15 innocent people their lives. Those responsible must be held to account," the user wrote.

They will not be held accountable. Instead, they will take what few legal guns law-abiding citizens own, so they are completely at the mercy of jihadists like Akram and his son.

