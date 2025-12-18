Guess How Australia's Government Is Exploiting the Bondi Beach Shooting

Australia’s government isn’t letting a good crisis go to waste after the tragic mass shooting in Bondi Beach, Sydney.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced that the government will impose legislation that would crack down on “hate speech” in the wake of the shooting.

During a press conference, he said “the attorney general and Minister for Home Affairs will develop a package of legislative reforms to crack down on those who spread hate, division, and radicalisation.”

The National Security Committee has hammered out changes to the current policy that will include five points.

One, aggravated hate speech offense for preachers and leaders who promote violence. Secondly, increased penalties for hate speech promoting Thirdly, making hate an aggravating factor in sentencing crimes for online threats and harassment. Fourthly, developing a regime for listing organizations whose leaders engage in hate speech promoting violence or racial hatred, and fifthly, developing a narrow federal offense for serious vilification based on race and/or advocating racial supremacy.

Australia’s government will also have the authority to “cancel or reject visas for those who spread hate and division in this country, or would do so if they were allowed to come here.”

The shooting came after a sharp rise in antisemitism in Australia, according to The New York Times.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel and Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza, Australia has seen an increase in antisemitism and attacks on its Jewish community, Mr. Albanese said. “It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge. Much more,” he said.

In the days after the shootings on Bondi Beach, Mr. Albanese has come under increasing scrutiny about whether his government had done enough in response to warnings that dangerous antisemitism was rising across the country.

Australia’s current hate crime laws prohibit advocating or threatening violence against people based on characteristics including race, sex and religion. In February, in response to concerns about growing antisemitism, new offenses were added, including threatening to damage places of worship. Penalties were also increased for displaying Nazi and terrorist organization symbols.

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is precisely how an authoritarian government works. A tragedy like a mass shooting occurs, and officials pounce on the opportunity to see how they can use it to expand state power.

Shortly after the shooting, Albanese announced new restrictions on gun ownership. This means Australia’s government has now successfully exploited those who perished in the attack to expand its control over speech and gun ownership.

Such a move would be difficult to accomplish in the United States because of the First and Second Amendments. There are plenty of elements in our society that would love to do away with these protections.

But these protections will only exist as long as we are willing to fight for them. What Australia’s government is doing is a stark reminder of what could happen in the U.S. if we allow it.

