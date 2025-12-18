Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction, Not Guilty of Misdemeanor Charge

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 18, 2025 9:50 PM
Adele Tesnow via AP

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was found guilty of the felony charge of obstructing and not guilty of the misdemeanor charge of concealing by a jury, following a four-day trial. Dugan was arrested by the FBI back in April, accused of helping an illegal immigrant named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade arrest by ICE.

During the trial, the prosecution demonstrated how Dugan confronted agents and attempted to remove them from the public hallway, and how she escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through the jury door and into a non-public area. Flores-Ruiz was apprehended outside the courthouse shortly after leaving Dugan's courtroom. Flores-Ruiz had been deported in 2013 and returned to the country illegally. 

Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's court on domestic violence charges. During the trial, witnesses for the prosecution said his victims were in court on April 18, hoping to get justice, and that they looked "uncomfortable" being in the presence of Flores-Ruiz. The victims, a man and a woman, said Flores-Ruiz "hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly, they both had to go to the hospital."

Democrats — who for years told us "no one is above the law" — ran to Dugan's defense, calling her arrest unjust, and claiming it was retaliation from the Trump administration. Unfortunately for them, Yale Law professor Jed Rubenfeld said her arrest was "legit."

The same month she was arrested, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court suspended Dugan indefinitely.

Dugan now faces up to five years in prison for the felony obstruction charge and a $250,000 fine.

