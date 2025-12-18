Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction, Not Guilty of Misdemeanor Charge

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was found guilty of the felony charge of obstructing and not guilty of the misdemeanor charge of concealing by a jury, following a four-day trial. Dugan was arrested by the FBI back in April, accused of helping an illegal immigrant named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade arrest by ICE.

🚨BREAKING: A jury finds Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan GUILTY of the felony charge against her (obstructing) and NOT GUILTY of the misdemeanor (concealing) — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) December 19, 2025

During the trial, the prosecution demonstrated how Dugan confronted agents and attempted to remove them from the public hallway, and how she escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through the jury door and into a non-public area. Flores-Ruiz was apprehended outside the courthouse shortly after leaving Dugan's courtroom. Flores-Ruiz had been deported in 2013 and returned to the country illegally.

Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's court on domestic violence charges. During the trial, witnesses for the prosecution said his victims were in court on April 18, hoping to get justice, and that they looked "uncomfortable" being in the presence of Flores-Ruiz. The victims, a man and a woman, said Flores-Ruiz "hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly, they both had to go to the hospital."

Democrats — who for years told us "no one is above the law" — ran to Dugan's defense, calling her arrest unjust, and claiming it was retaliation from the Trump administration. Unfortunately for them, Yale Law professor Jed Rubenfeld said her arrest was "legit."

The same month she was arrested, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court suspended Dugan indefinitely.

Easily the most damning piece of evidence against Judge Hannah Dugan is her on courtroom audio saying "I'll take the heat" just before she snuck a violent criminal illegal alien through her jury room door and away from ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/3wqsSZEDc2 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 19, 2025

Dugan now faces up to five years in prison for the felony obstruction charge and a $250,000 fine.