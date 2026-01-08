Oh, So That's the New Narrative the Left Is Pushing About the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

It’s a claim as fake as the Russian collusion hoax: Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was shot and killed as she rammed into ICE agents, was a legal observer. No, she was a left-wing nutjob who led these interference convoys against ICE raids. Good was so entitled that she felt she could supersede the law and paid dearly for it. She got blasted in the face. It was deserved. She assaulted federal agents. A tip on how not to get shot by police: don’t turn your car into a weapon, you worthless dingbats

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

I’m rolling over this. It's truly amazing stuff:

The narrative went out!



The woman who tried to kiII ICE agents was a “legal observer“



Who writes the identical talking points for the Democrats? pic.twitter.com/upIxPdkj5F — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2026

🚨 WTF?! Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar just called the anti-ICE terrorist in Minneapolis a "LEGAL OBSERVER"



"The killing of a legal observer."



Un-freaking-believable.



DEPORT ILHAN OMAR! She is a traitor. pic.twitter.com/ih25zke4oy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2026

They’re just making shit up now. pic.twitter.com/32h1gNtLPJ — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) January 7, 2026

You cannot do that. Good. That’s why you’re dead, and for the Left who think murder charges are on the horizon. You’re going to be disappointed. These are the laws, which you obviously don’t know, but it seems clear to those of us who are normal that this was a good shoot. The retractions and meltdowns when it’s revealed that this was a justified use of deadly force are going to be delicious (via NY Post):

…when Good sped away in the direction of the officer, she was committing an assault, according to [Andrew] McCarthy. “[E]ven if the woman was mainly trying to get away (which is what it looks like to me), she was engaged in an actionable assault on a federal officer, a felony under Section 111 of the federal penal code,” McCarthy wrote in a piece for National Review. The legal expert noted that even if Good’s car did not strike the agent, it could be considered assault. “To constitute assault, there need not be battery,” McCarthy explained. “If the agent is put in reasonable fear of imminent harm, that’s enough,” he added, noting that one of the first cases he tried as a federal prosecutor involved a defendant who appeared to be preparing to take a swing at a probation officer – but never actually struck the officer – and was convicted.

Everyone has turned this into the Grassy Knoll regarding the analysis, and the Left’s frame-by-frame remains an academic wonder. What are these people seeing? Because what they’re alleging simply isn’t on film. It doesn’t exist, much like Good’s legal observer status.

