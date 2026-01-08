The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Of Course, NYC's Mamdani Weighed in on the Minneapolis ICE Shooting...and Said Something Totally Reckless

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 08, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

This guy is just unbelievable. Did anyone tell Zohran Mamdani that he’s not the president of the United States, the director of the FBI, the DHS secretary, or anything federal? He weighed in on the ICE shooting in Minneapolis, as if that’s some top priority for the mayor of New York City. You’d think he’d pull back a tad since he got busted for not getting a real briefing on President Trump’s Venezuela raid; the man doesn’t have that type of clearance. It was a staffer reading a bunch of tweets. 

At any rate, Renee Nicole Good, 37, tried to ram ICE agents in Minneapolis and got wasted during the attack. How do you think this guy reacted? By saying, without evidence, that ICE agents murdered her. 

“This morning, an ICE agent murdered a woman in Minneapolis—only the latest horror in a year full of cruelty. As ICE attacks our neighbors across America, it is an attack on us all. New York stands with immigrants today, and every day that follows,” he wrote in a tweet. 

It’s not an attack on all of us. Stop trying to make this some popular movement, because it’s not. We voted for this. We voted for mass deportations and an end to illegal immigration, Zohran. New York should stand with American citizens first and legal immigrants. The illegals have got to go.  

Also, wait until the FBI finishes its review. What you said was reckless and without evidence. Also, I have a feeling you’ll be eating crow on this, which should be consumed with a knife and fork.

Last note: Mayor Frey was probably worse.

