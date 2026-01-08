The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris
NBC Did Something No Other Outlet Will Likely Do Regarding the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 08, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Tim Sullivan

An ICE agent shot and killed a deranged leftist who tried to ram them in Minneapolis. Now, the liberal media is running amok, peddling the lies from Democrats because you know the drill—this is the Democrat-media complex at work. Yet, one outlet deserves some kudos for showing all angles and a frame-by-frame of the video that captured the incident. Even the Media Research Center’s Newsbusters division had to tip its cap. 

NBC’s Tom Winters explained the shooting in real-time and even showed the angle where you see the ICE agent being hit by a 3,000-lbs vehicle. Even his initial report wasn’t insane, as we’ve seen from Democrats on the Hill and other media outlets. Look, a broken clock is right twice a day, but I doubt most outlets will do a breakdown like this for obvious reasons: it shows that this was a justified shooting:

 I think from a law enforcement perspective, what you've heard law enforcement say is that they don't — they don't like the way that this shooting looks. And in speaking with people from law enforcement, from that part of the country, they use a phrase that is sometimes heard in law enforcement circles lawful but awful. They don't like the look of it, but from a legal perspective, it might be okay. To get specific to your question — okay, legally, I should say — to get specific to your question, this case is going to be investigated by the FBI first and foremost, because it involves a shooting — shooting by a federal law enforcement officer

And as federal officials investigate, we’re about to be subjected to grade-A nonsense from leftist America. 

Guys, I don’t know what to tell you. You can’t run over cops. In this country, that’ll get you shot. 

