What a Yale Law Professor Didn't Like About the Wisconsin Judge Story. It's Not What You Think.

Matt Vespa
April 30, 2025
Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan has been officially placed on the suspension list by the state Supreme Court. It comes after her shambolic antics that led to an illegal alien escaping her courtroom on a domestic violence charge. Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who was previously deported in 2013, was escorted out of the courthouse on April 18 allegedly by Judge Dugan after she became aware that ICE agents were in the building. She instructed the agents to obtain a judicial warrant for Ruiz's arrest, which bought time, ultimately leading to the great escape. Federal agents later caught Ruiz, and Judge Dugan was arrested later. 

The incident sparked a furor among the Left, but, as with anything, when the facts came out, not even the Ivy League professors could disagree. Yale Law School Professor Jed Rubenfeld had a take that might shock some on the Left: he said Judge Dugan’s arrest was legitimate. He added that he disagreed with the charge of ‘disrupting a proceeding,’ which he noted was used against the January 6 defendants and President Donald Trump. 

Rubenfeld felt Judge Dugan should have been charged with concealing an illegal alien subject to arrest. He seemed very uncomfortable with officials of one party charging and going after those of another under statutes that the Supreme Court had already tossed in the J6 cases. You can never go wrong citing clean criminal statutes. 

He might have a point there, but his take on the arrest hurls cold water on the outrage that Democrats have been exhibiting for days, where they are defending the position that judges who break the law are above accountability.

That’s precisely wrong.

