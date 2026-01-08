The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris
Somali Daycare Owner Flips Out When Citizen Journalists Show Up

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 08, 2026 7:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The fraud story surrounding the Somali community, in Minnesota and other states, just keeps getting more bizarre. We learned that several members of the Somalian government, including its Ambassador to the United Nations, own "healthcare" companies in America. The one we told you about yesterday, Abdullahi Kulane, was listed as the "maneger" of "Rismi Health Transpotation" in Waite Park, MN. And no, those aren't typos. That's how Kulane's title and business were listed on the Minnesota business website.

There's also Somali fraud in Ohio. That's where that U.N. Ambassador, Abukar Dahir Osman, was also a "healthcare administrator." And this story takes us back to the Buckeye State, where a daycare worker freaked out on citizen journalists doing the job the mainstream media refuses to do.

The journalists open the door and the man screams, "Get back! Get back! Get back!" as he pushes a woman out of the door.

"Alright, so what just happened?" the man behind the camera asked the woman, who is journalist Mehek Cooke. She's been talking about possible Somali daycare fraud in Ohio, and specifically the Columbus area, for a while.

"He just freaking pushed me. I just walked in there, and he just starting pushing me and screaming, 'Get back,'" the Cooke replies.

DOMESTIC TERRORISM HEALTHCARE MINNESOTA OHIO

"As you can see, folks," the man says, turning the camera to him, "all we did was go in. We were going to ask some questions, and we were attacked here at Jabba Daycare...right here in Columbus, all we did was walk in the door. All we did was walk in the door."

"That's how screwed up this place is right now," the man continued, "is these people are all about being violent. We didn't do anything wrong. It's a business. It's right here."

Genuine businesses welcome people. They don't push them out the door.

