The Latest Recipients of the Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Political Journalism Are a Joke

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 11, 2025 1:30 PM
Townhall Media

If you're of a certain age, the name Walter Cronkite invokes a time when journalists were interested in the truth and journalism was respected. Those days, much like Cronkite, are long gone. The current crop of journalists is less interested in the truth than they are in being stenographers and propagandists for the Democratic Party.

Which is why it's a bitter irony that there's still an award bearing Cronkite's name, and an absolute joke that Jon Stewart and Rachel Maddow are being given the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Political Journalism.

Here's more:

Jon Stewart will be honored with the first-ever honor in the new comedic news and commentary category at this year’s Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Political Journalism, the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center announced Wednesday. The event, which takes place on Dec. 12 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., will also recognize Rachel Maddow (“The Rachel Maddow Show”), Scott Pelley (“60 Minutes”), Peter Alexander (NBC News), Julio Vaqueiro (Noticias Telemundo) and others.

“The message sent by honoring these winners is that the press isn’t ‘the enemy of the people’ – it’s the firewall between the public and disinformation, abuse of power and corruption,” said USC Annenberg professor Martin Kaplan, who founded the school’s Norman Lear Center (which administers the award).

Related:

LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS RACHEL MADDOW

Earlier today, we told you Maddow regretted not pressing Kamala Harris harder during a September interview on Harris' campaign memoir, 107 Days. That's the mildest example of Maddow's journalistic malfeasance, of course. She's said we have a "consolidating dictatorship" in America, mocked Florida's appropriate handling of protesters, and accused MSNBC (now MS NOW) of racism for firing Joy Reid.

That's "excellence in political journalism" now?

As for Jon Stewart, his vulgar message to CBS after it announced the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show must've been what sealed the deal on this award. Nothing says "excellence in political journalism" like "Go f*** yourself!" He also cut his hand while smashing his cup during a February monologue in which he ranted about President Trump and DOGE.

Stewart himself has said he isn't a journalist.

And that's the most honest thing he said.

That's perfect.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Somewhere, Cronkite is rolling over in his grave.

