The Latest Recipients of the Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Political Journalism Are a Joke

If you're of a certain age, the name Walter Cronkite invokes a time when journalists were interested in the truth and journalism was respected. Those days, much like Cronkite, are long gone. The current crop of journalists is less interested in the truth than they are in being stenographers and propagandists for the Democratic Party.

Which is why it's a bitter irony that there's still an award bearing Cronkite's name, and an absolute joke that Jon Stewart and Rachel Maddow are being given the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Political Journalism.

Jon Stewart, Rachel Maddow Among 2025 Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Political Journalism Honorees https://t.co/b8JZF2R5Pg — Variety (@Variety) December 10, 2025

Here's more:

Jon Stewart will be honored with the first-ever honor in the new comedic news and commentary category at this year’s Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Political Journalism, the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center announced Wednesday. The event, which takes place on Dec. 12 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., will also recognize Rachel Maddow (“The Rachel Maddow Show”), Scott Pelley (“60 Minutes”), Peter Alexander (NBC News), Julio Vaqueiro (Noticias Telemundo) and others. “The message sent by honoring these winners is that the press isn’t ‘the enemy of the people’ – it’s the firewall between the public and disinformation, abuse of power and corruption,” said USC Annenberg professor Martin Kaplan, who founded the school’s Norman Lear Center (which administers the award).

Earlier today, we told you Maddow regretted not pressing Kamala Harris harder during a September interview on Harris' campaign memoir, 107 Days. That's the mildest example of Maddow's journalistic malfeasance, of course. She's said we have a "consolidating dictatorship" in America, mocked Florida's appropriate handling of protesters, and accused MSNBC (now MS NOW) of racism for firing Joy Reid.

That's "excellence in political journalism" now?

As for Jon Stewart, his vulgar message to CBS after it announced the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show must've been what sealed the deal on this award. Nothing says "excellence in political journalism" like "Go f*** yourself!" He also cut his hand while smashing his cup during a February monologue in which he ranted about President Trump and DOGE.

Stewart himself has said he isn't a journalist.

For 15 years, Jon Stewart insisted that he wasn't a journalist, and that his audience should get their news from other sources.



“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.” https://t.co/QQ654Du4Y5 — Ben Fleming (@fleming_benn) December 11, 2025

And that's the most honest thing he said.

Going to reopen the Newseum and hang a photo of this as the only exhibit to capture the downfall of the institution of the legacy press. https://t.co/QZUMfUAuhM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 11, 2025

That's perfect.

These same people are crying about Trump getting a useless FIFA award https://t.co/lILw31rslB pic.twitter.com/ruCImmIQcg — TheRawDizzle (@TheRawDizzle) December 11, 2025

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

"And that's the way it is, December 10, 2025."

What a joke. https://t.co/Nc1gsszFYr — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 11, 2025

Somewhere, Cronkite is rolling over in his grave.

