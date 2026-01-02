There Was Another Freudian Slip at the Minnesota Daycare Fraud Press Conference

The other day, we brought you a video from a press conference addressing the rampant fraud in Minnesota's Somali-run daycares.

In that video, a "Minnesota mom" in a hijab is reading from a script and says "fraud is bad," then immediately covers her mouth like she said something wrong.

The moment was as revealing as it was viral.

"Minnesota woman looks frightened after saying 'fraud is bad,'" wrote Patrick Bet-David on X. "As if her life is on the line. Apparently, telling the truth is more scary than accountability."

That part is true. At least two Leftists, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, have made it clear they intend to prosecute the independent journalists exposing the fraud, rather than the fraudsters. Moriarty went so far as to call the fraud stories "right-wing propaganda."

As of right now, the total amount of fraud in Minnesota is around $9 billion – that we know of — and the Trump administration has paused federal payments to the state until it gets answers and accountability.

Vice President Vance wrote on X, "Turning off payments and forcing verification before taxpayer money flows out the door is one of the most important steps we can take to end the fraud in Minnesota. But there will be many more to come."

But there was another viral moment in that press conference that was equally as revealing as Ms. "Fraud Is Bad."

Watch as a "daycare activist" gives the Freudian slip of 2025:

From the same press conference: https://t.co/5SJ4hVmE3p — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 1, 2026

"And I do see some signs over here that say 'stop fraud,'" the activist says, glancing to her left. "And I agree. Stop it. There are waitlists for these programs," she shouts, "that are years long. There is fraud..." Then she covers her mouth, realizing what she's said.

Yes, we know. There's billions of dollars in fraud, and some of that money has made its way into the hands of terrorist groups.

As for the waitlists? Well, Nick Shirley and other independent journalists have visited these daycares and autism centers. There are no children. Neighbors report they have never seen children attending or adults working at these facilities.

If there are waitlists, prove it.

"Why can't they acknowledge fraud without freaking out?" asked Cara Pennington on X.

Why can't they acknowledge fraud without freaking out? — Cara Pennington (@12StringCara) January 1, 2026

Because they're worried that admitting fraud will put an end to their gravy train and many of them are terrified of being called "racist" for pointing out the majority of fraudsters are Somali.

Make no mistake: everyone involved should go to prison, regardless of who they are or their immigration status. That includes Tim Walz, who is a great many things, but not a Somali.

"They admitted to fraud twice in the same press conference," wrote another X user. "Absolutely incredible. Never seen anything like this."

They admitted to fraud twice in the same press conference. Absolutely incredible. Never seen anything like this. 😂☠️ — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) January 1, 2026

We haven't. It's fraud on an unprecedented and massive scale. And it must be put to an end.

