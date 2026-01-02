Investigating Fraud Is Now ‘Harassment,’ According to Democrat Prosecutors

Yesterday, Townhall reported that Washington state Attorney General Nick Brown seemed to threaten independent journalists do engage in what we'll call "shoe leather journalism" — actually going out and investigating stories rather than being mouthpieces for the DNC.

Brown's threat came because Cam Higby, another independent journalist, spent time investigating Somali daycares in Washington. Higby found that one such daycare, Dhagash Childcare, had received nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the state in 2025. In a video, Higby went to the listed address for Dhagash Family Childcare. There, they found covered windows and were denied entry by someone via the a Ring doorbell camera.

In a post on X, AG Brown said, "My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking. We are in touch with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding the claims being pushed online and the harassment reported by daycare providers. Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. Neither is filming minors who may be in the home. This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior."

This writer wondered if AGs like Brown would seek to press charges against journalists like Higby and Shirley, because it sure seems like they're gearing up to do just that.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, a die-hard Leftist, is calling the fraud investigations "right-wing propaganda" and vowing prosecutions.

In a statement, Moriarty's office wrote (emphasis added), "Our office is receiving a large number of reports of members of the Somali community being sent hateful, threatening, and disturbing messages. This is the predictable — and absolutely unacceptable — result of far-right propagandists demonizing an entire group of people for the actions of individuals who share their ethnicity. If you receive these sorts of messages or threats or you know someone who has, please make a report to local law enforcement. When reports are made and cases submitted, our review for prosecution can begin. We are always ready to support our community and do everything in our power to keep each other safe."

It also links to a hotline for CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which is telling.

The blowback to Moriarty's statement was swift.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon also caught wind of Moriarty's statement and replied on X.

And Fox News contributor Paul Mauro called Moriarty "the worst of the worst."

The good news is, Moriarty is gone. Thankfully. But it seems she's going to create more problems on her way out the door.

