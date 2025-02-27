VIP
Did You Catch This Insane Moment During Jon Stewart's Rant This Week?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 27, 2025 1:00 PM
On Monday, “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart sliced his hand open during his opening monologue after he smashed his mug while ranting about President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Stewart was ranting about how DOGE is approaching pharmaceutical subsidies when the incident happened. 

“The companies we subsidize with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege to negotiate the price of 10 of their drugs,” Stewart said.

“And 10 is all of them, right? It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket, and that the American people didn’t expect that we should negotiate for all their f***ing drugs, because we have already paid for them with our subsidies! It is f***ing insane!” he yelled as he smashed his mug. 

Stewart then looked at his hand and put it under the desk.

“I’m going to the hospital soon,” he said. He kept his hand under the table most of the monologue. He showed it at one point, covered in blood.

“It’s fine!” he said.

On Instagram, “The Daily Show” wrote, “TONIGHT: Jon Stewart takes on DOGE and makes some ‘cuts’ of his own. He’s fine. We hope.”

Afterwards, X users began calling on Elon Musk to appear on Stewart’s show to discuss DOGE.

Musk responded to Stewart’s rant, stating on X that he would appear on the show if it airs unedited. 

Tags: LEFTISM

