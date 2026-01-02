VIP
It's Going to Be a Great Year
'Then It Is War:' Elon Musk Responds to Somali TikToker's Death Threat
VIP
Mamdani's Disastrous Block Party Is a Glimpse Into NYC's Socialist Future
There Was Another Freudian Slip at the Minnesota Daycare Fraud Press Conference
Los Angeles Fire Victims Were Silenced During Peaceful Rose Bowl Parade Protest
The FBI Thwarted Another New Year's Eve Terror Plot, This Time in North...
Democrat Prosecutor Receives Massive Blowback After Statement on Reports of Somali Fraud
The Minnesota Congressional Delegation Is Demanding Answers and Accountability From Tim Wa...
'Locked and Loaded:' President Trump Issues Warning to Iran As Anti-Regime Protests Enter...
San Francisco Mayor Signs Bill Establishing Reparations Fund
Guess What Mamdani Did on Day One As NYC Mayor
Peace Through Strength: Venezuela’s Maduro Suddenly Ready to Negotiate
The ‘Warmth’ of Collectivism Comes With a Body Count — Conservatives Respond to...
Journalist Who Exposed $100M Somali Daycare Fraud Says He’s Now Getting Death Threats
Tipsheet

The Woke Collapse of Harvard Continues

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 02, 2026 12:30 PM
AP Photo

Harvard is the oldest university in America. Founded in 1636 in Cambridge as New College, it was renamed Harvard in 1639 after John Harvard, the Puritan minister who left his library and half of his estate to the school.

Advertisement

In its nearly 400-year history, Harvard has boasted some of pretty prestigious names including John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Barack Obama. In fact, Harvard has more U.S. presidents than any other university. 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Matt Damon, Mark Zuckerberg, and Norman Mailer also graduated from Harvard.

The cultural, social, and political influence of the college cannot be understated. But Harvard has taking its once-stellar reputation and burned it to the ground in the name of woke.

Now one professor is blasting his former school in an essay.

According to The New York Post, Professor James Hankins left Harvard after four decades at the Ivy League school, saying his decision to retire "was not a sudden one." In fact, Hankins made up his mind almost five years ago, after "two volatile years on campus" following COVID and the George Floyd riots.

In Hankins' essay, "Why I'm Leaving Harvard," he wrote:

"My decision to retire was not a sudden one. I am coming to the end of a four-year retirement contract that I signed in the fall of 2021. That year I decided I no longer wanted to teach at Harvard. We had just endured almost two years under the university’s strict Covid regime. This was a form of emergency governance that mirrored to a fault the whole country’s uncritical acceptance of The Science and its proclivity, when backed by public power, for tyrannous invasions of private life. At Harvard, professors were told we had to lecture in masks and give seminars on zoom. Neither practice accorded with my idea of liberal education."

Recommended

Guess What Mamdani Did on Day One As NYC Mayor Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

ACADEMIA CRITICAL RACE THEORY HARVARD UNIVERSITY WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

He also spoke of the systemic racism at Harvard.

“In reviewing graduate student applicants in the fall of 2020 I came across an outstanding prospect who was a perfect fit for our program. In past years this candidate would have risen immediately to the top of the applicant pool,” he wrote. "In 2021, however, I was told informally by a member of the admissions committee that ‘that’ (meaning admitting a white male) was ‘not happening this year.'"

Hankins noted that another student who won a prize as a graduating senior for the best overall academic record was denied from the school's graduate programs.

"He too was a white male," Hankins noted. "I called around to friends at several universities to find out why on earth he had been rejected. Everywhere it was the same story: Graduate admissions committees around the country had been following the same unspoken protocol as ours,” he continued.

Hankins' departure is part of a bigger problem with Harvard's woke, anti-white, and anti-Western civilization ideology. It turns out that Harvard now has no tenured professors teaching Western Civilization in its history department.

Advertisement

And Harvard Magazine, even two decades ago, was calling for the abolition of the white race.

"Every group within white America has at one time or another advanced its particular and narrowly defined interests at the expense of black people as a race," the article read. "That applies to labor unionists, ethnic groups, college students, schoolteachers, taxpayers, and white women. Race Traitor will not abandon its focus on whiteness, no matter how vehement the pleas and how virtuously oppressed those doing the pleading. The editors meant it when they replied to the reader, "Make no mistake about it: we intend to keep bashing the dead white males, and the live ones, and the females too, until the social construct known as 'the white race' is destroyed — not 'deconstructed' but destroyed."

Harvard used to be the gold standard for American higher education. Some of the best, most creative minds graduated from the school — men who often shaped America and Western Civilization. Now, the Harvard sneers at both of those things, and the Left has dismantled that institution from the inside out. This is institutional decay playing out for all of us to watch in real time.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess What Mamdani Did on Day One As NYC Mayor Dmitri Bolt
Democrat Prosecutor Receives Massive Blowback After Statement on Reports of Somali Fraud Amy Curtis
'Then It Is War:' Elon Musk Responds to Somali TikToker's Death Threat Amy Curtis
What the Hell Is Going on in Iran? Matt Vespa
Los Angeles Fire Victims Were Silenced During Peaceful Rose Bowl Parade Protest Amy Curtis
This Might Have Been the Creepiest Line in Zohran Mamdani's Mayoral Address. And, Was this a Nazi Salute? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess What Mamdani Did on Day One As NYC Mayor Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement