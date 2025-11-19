The Dems' Epstein Files Narrative Is Already Imploding
Second Amendment Foundation Pushes Back on Post Office's Attempt to Remain Gun-Free
Joy Reid Breaks With the Left, Says She’d 'Freak Out' Seeing a Man...
Pope Leo XIV Backs US Bishops’ Rebuke of President Trump's Immigration Policies
Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 19, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

This is such a good point that this writer is mad she didn't connect the dots first. She has, however, written several articles about Zohran Mamdani and his troubling anti-gay ties. This includes a relationship with Ugandan politician Rebecca Kadaga, who supported legislation that would imprison gays for life; Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who called gays the "disease of society" and spoke with violent anti-gay rhetoric; and Mamdani's own father, who waged a war against a gay Ugandan college professor.

Mamdani has a pro-trans agenda and vows that Americans, including children, will be able to come to New York City for "gender-affirming care" on the taxpayer's dime.

But writer Ben Appel, who also happens to be gay, made a point that Mamdani's plan echoes the anti-gay policies of totalitarian theocracies like Iran.

Here's what Appel writes:

What Iran has effectively built is a medical system that treats homosexuality as a defect to be surgically erased. The goal isn’t self-expression; it’s social conformity. Transition becomes a tool of state-enforced heterosexuality.

As a gay man myself, I think that sounds pretty barbaric.

Though you could say that what’s occurring in the United States is arguably worse.

Here, the process of medically engineering gays into pseudo-straight people starts even earlier. Sissy boys who like Barbies are fed puberty blockers, which prevent their voices from deepening, facial hair from growing and shoulders from broadening. That way, they’ll have an even better chance of “passing” as female.

In Iran, this pressure comes from the state. In America, the pressure is cultural and medical rather than legal, but the result is eerily similar: Gender-nonconforming kids, many of whom would simply grow up to be gay, are rerouted onto a medicalized track.

Related:

IRAN TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+ ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Appel says Mamdani wants to continue and "expand access" to these "regressive practices."

As Townhall reported, Mamdani's campaign was not grassroots. It was heavily bankrolled by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). Islamic activist Linda Sarsour spelled out how much was spent to elevate Mamdani to this office, "It is our Muslim-American communities, and I'll also say that's Muslim money. The PACs that have supported Zohran, or a particular PAC that has supported Zohran is probably over 80% of Muslim American donors in this country. High net donors, grassroots donors. And I want to make the point that the Unity and Justice Fund PAC, which is the CAIR super PAC...was the largest institutional donor to the pro-Zohran PAC in New York."

As Appel notes, it's no coincidence that CAIR would fund Mamdani and has ties to anti-gay regimes across the globe.

"The irony is almost too on-the-nose: A politician supported by groups tied to regimes that persecute gays is championing policies that disproportionately pathologize gender-nonconforming kids here at home," Appel wrote.

Appel is correct, of course. Even without the Islamic veneer, the Left's push for "gender-affirming care" does erase gay children. It's a radical form of conversion therapy that pressures non-conforming kids, who are often gay or lesbian, to surgically align their bodies to match their behaviors. One of those kids is Jonni Skinner, who was an effeminate boy forced into gender transition. "This was not a conclusion that I necessarily arrived at on my own. I was a gender non-conforming child; I would've been a classic case of an effeminate child just growing to be a gay man," Skinner said.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him.

