Tipsheet

Trump Reveals Hilarious Reason for Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Turned on Him

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 11, 2025 10:30 PM
(AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is quitting Congress. Well, she’s waiting until the first week in January when her congressional pension vests. The Georgia Republican, once a MAGA stalwart, has become one of the Trump White House’s biggest thorns in the side. The transformation of MTG is astounding. From heckling Biden to apologizing for her supposed charged rhetoric, Greene is now doing everything she can to wreck her reputation among the GOP base. 

The rumor is that Trump’s team told her she couldn’t win Georgia’s Senate seat in 2026. That left her spiraling, engaging in this self-destructive crusade. She’s gone on The View, blamed Republican leadership for the Schumer Shutdown, and now is cozying up with Code Pink (again).  

President Trump rescinded his endorsement, prompting Greene to announce her departure from Congress last month. The president’s reasoning for Greene’s betrayal is funny. He claims she would call him three times a day on some occasions, prompting the president to block her number essentially. 

Also, the rest of this interview with Politico had some hilarious moments:

