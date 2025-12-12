Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Plotting Something Totally Insane Against Speaker Johnson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is only weeks away from retiring from public life. The Georgia Republican and once MAGA stalwart has gone on a weeks-long campaign of self-sabotage. Ingratiating herself with the likes of the women of The View, apologizing for being raucous and outspoken against Democrats, and being one of the most vocal Republicans calling for the release of the Epstein Files. The latter story led to a conspicuous silencing from Democrats and the media since the files produced more incriminating stories about Democrats and their liberal allies than about Trump. The View isn’t going to save her, and neither will liberal America.

Greene also blamed Republican leadership for the shutdown caused by Democrats, opting, I guess, to support opening a window for $1.5 trillion in additional monies to be allocated for illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding—two of the Democrats' top demands during that showdown. She recently did a photo op with Code Pink. And now, MS Now is reporting that she will attempt to destroy Speaker Mike Johnson before she leaves Congress, which will be right when her congressional pension vests:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may be resigning from Congress next month, but she’s weighing one last act of defiance: a longshot bid to topple Speaker Mike Johnson. In recent days, the controversial Georgia Republican has been working behind the scenes to gauge whether there’s support for a motion to vacate the chair, three sources familiar with her efforts who spoke on the condition of anonymity told MS NOW. Under the House rules adopted at the beginning of this year, nine Republicans are needed to trigger such a vote — and Greene is trying to figure out who might be willing to sign on. “Marjorie is approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker,” one of the sources said. “And if we don’t get to work on codifying Trump’s agenda, anything can happen.” Although several House Republicans have become increasingly frustrated with the speaker, complaining about some of his recent decisions, the sources who talked to MS NOW stressed that Greene’s effort was likely to fail — if she even tries to bring a motion at all.

Of course, Greene denied it. Johnson’s office didn’t respond to the outlet’s request for comment. Mr. Johnson was at the White House yesterday for the congressional Christmas ball, where Trump showered him with praise.

Before her resignation, Trump rescinded his endorsement of Greene. He later said in an interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns that Greene turned on him after he stopped taking her phone calls, which at times were up to three times a day, something the president felt was inappropriate.

