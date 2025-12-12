VIP
Is There Anything More Annoying Than Europeans Complaining About America?
How Congress Is Planning to Screw Around With Trump's Anti-Narco-Terrorist Campaign
CNN Host: No Evidence That Trump's Wannabe Assassin Was...Anti-Trump
J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Had This Online Obsession. It's Not What You Think.
Here's What Former-Anti-Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Up to Now
VIP
Of Course, We Should've Expected the GOP to Muck This Up
First Lady Melania Trump Teases New Legislative Initiative in 2026
VIP
Tokyo Tucker
Trump Can't Insult Reporters When They Go After Him?
GAO Provides Yet More Evidence for Why Enhanced Obamacare Subsidies Must Expire
Student Loan Forgiveness: A Band-Aid on a Trillion-Dollar Wound
The Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Organization
Congress Should End Brazen Disregard for Student Privacy, Parental Rights
College Football Leadership: A Study in Narcissism
Tipsheet

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Plotting Something Totally Insane Against Speaker Johnson

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 12, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is only weeks away from retiring from public life. The Georgia Republican and once MAGA stalwart has gone on a weeks-long campaign of self-sabotage. Ingratiating herself with the likes of the women of The View, apologizing for being raucous and outspoken against Democrats, and being one of the most vocal Republicans calling for the release of the Epstein Files. The latter story led to a conspicuous silencing from Democrats and the media since the files produced more incriminating stories about Democrats and their liberal allies than about Trump. The View isn’t going to save her, and neither will liberal America. 

Advertisement

Greene also blamed Republican leadership for the shutdown caused by Democrats, opting, I guess, to support opening a window for $1.5 trillion in additional monies to be allocated for illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding—two of the Democrats' top demands during that showdown. She recently did a photo op with Code Pink. And now, MS Now is reporting that she will attempt to destroy Speaker Mike Johnson before she leaves Congress, which will be right when her congressional pension vests: 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may be resigning from Congress next month, but she’s weighing one last act of defiance: a longshot bid to topple Speaker Mike Johnson.

In recent days, the controversial Georgia Republican has been working behind the scenes to gauge whether there’s support for a motion to vacate the chair, three sources familiar with her efforts who spoke on the condition of anonymity told MS NOW. 

Under the House rules adopted at the beginning of this year, nine Republicans are needed to trigger such a vote — and Greene is trying to figure out who might be willing to sign on. 

“Marjorie is approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker,” one of the sources said. “And if we don’t get to work on codifying Trump’s agenda, anything can happen.” 

Although several House Republicans have become increasingly frustrated with the speaker, complaining about some of his recent decisions, the sources who talked to MS NOW stressed that Greene’s effort was likely to fail — if she even tries to bring a motion at all. 

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Had This Online Obsession. It's Not What You Think. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE MIKE JOHNSON REPUBLICAN PARTY

Of course, Greene denied it. Johnson’s office didn’t respond to the outlet’s request for comment. Mr. Johnson was at the White House yesterday for the congressional Christmas ball, where Trump showered him with praise.  

Before her resignation, Trump rescinded his endorsement of Greene. He later said in an interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns that Greene turned on him after he stopped taking her phone calls, which at times were up to three times a day, something the president felt was inappropriate. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Had This Online Obsession. It's Not What You Think. Matt Vespa
Cry the Beloved Europe? Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Reveals Hilarious Reason for Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Turned on Him Matt Vespa
Here's What Former-Anti-Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Up to Now Matt Vespa
Why This CNN Contributor's Take on Trump's Oil Tanker Seizure Was a Little Shocking Matt Vespa
How Congress Is Planning to Screw Around With Trump's Anti-Narco-Terrorist Campaign Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Had This Online Obsession. It's Not What You Think. Matt Vespa
Advertisement