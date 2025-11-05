FBI Arrests Third Dearborn Man Accused of Halloween Terror Plot

The FBI arrested a third defendant, Ayob Nasser, 19, of Dearborn, Michigan, in connection with the alleged ISIS terrorism case from earlier this week against the other two Dearborn men, Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud.

All three were charged in the amended complaint with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS — a radical Islamic terror group that has repeatedly killed Americans.

All three are also charged with having firearms that would be used to commit an act of terrorism on behalf of ISIS. The amended complaint adds to the already chilling allegations of their radical Islamic terror plot involving AR-style rifles, shotguns, handguns, and other tools for a tactical assault.

“We will not stop. We will follow the tentacles where they lead. We will continue to stand guard with the FBI against terrorism,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr.

The FBI arrested two men last week.

"FBI Detroit and its Joint Terrorism Task Force will continue to investigate, arrest, and disrupt all attempts or plots to do harm to our residents or to anyone within the United States,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “Nothing will stop us from working with our law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, to accomplish our mission of defending the homeland and upholding the constitution.”

The investigation is ongoing.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.

“This newly unsealed complaint reveals a major ISIS-linked terror plot with multiple subjects arrested in the Eastern District of Michigan targeting the United States,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “According to the complaint, subjects had multiple AR-15 rifles, tactical gear, and a detailed plan to carry out an attack on American soil. Thanks to the extraordinary diligence of our U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr., the FBI and state and local law enforcement officers, this plot was stopped before innocent lives were lost.”

They have now been charged for having firearms that would be used in a conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS—a vicious foreign terrorist organization hell-bent on murdering Americans. The complaint sets forth grievous allegations of a radical Islamic terror plot involving AR-style rifles, shotguns, handguns, and other tools for a tactical assault.

“With today’s unsealed criminal complaint, the American people can see the results of months of tireless investigative work where the FBI acted quickly and likely saved many lives," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "We’ll continue to follow the facts, uphold the law, and deliver justice for the American people."'

The men were allegedly planning to shoot up a gay nightclub in Ferndale, a Detroit suburb.

"FBI Detroit and its Joint Terrorism Task Force are relentless in ensuring the safety of the citizens of Michigan and beyond. Defending the homeland will always be one of our top priorities, and we will utilize every available federal resource to disrupt and dismantle any individuals or groups who threaten national security," said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan for their dedicated support.”

