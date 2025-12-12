VIP
Here's What Former-Anti-Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Up to Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 12, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is teaming up with other anti-Trump prosecutors to launch a new law firm. The hordes of Mordor might be forming again. Smith tried to ensnare President Trump in two investigations, one on the January 6 riot and the other concerning Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, all of which were dismissed. The latter was part of the federal raid on Mar-a-Lago in August of 2022, which, in hindsight, sealed the Democrats' fate regarding the 2024 election (via Yahoo! News): 

Jack Smith, the former U.S. Justice Department special counsel who prosecuted Republican President Donald Trump following his first term in the White House, is teaming up with three other ex-prosecutors ‌to launch a new law firm. 

Smith is starting the firm with Tim Heaphy, David Harbach and Thomas Windom, each ‌a former federal prosecutor with decades of public service. 

Heaphy in a statement said the firm will launch in January and provide full-service legal work, including investigations and litigation. He said the team will design a legal practice focused on “integrity, commitment, and zealous advocacy” for public and private clients. 

The ⁠lawyers all played leading roles ‌investigating Trump during his years out of power. Smith and two members of his team, Harbach and Windom, obtained indictments against Trump for attempting ‍to overturn his 2020 election defeat and illegally retaining classified documents. 

A former Obama-era U.S. Attorney, Heaphy was the lead investigative lawyer for the House of Representatives committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and broader efforts by Trump to hold on to power after ‌losing the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. 

It’s not unusual, but it provides another eye-worthy moment for how this town operates. I look forward to seeing the client list. 

