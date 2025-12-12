J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Had This Online Obsession. It's Not What You Think.

Brian Cole, Jr. is in custody. He was arrested last week by federal agents in Woodbridge, Virginia, accused of being the January 6 pipe bomber, an investigation that has become a source of mockery for the FBI. Why couldn’t they find this guy? Well, for starters, he did not fit the deep state or the liberal media’s narrative. He’s black with slim political affiliations. He might be a leftist. He might not, but he’s unlikely to be MAGA; something the mainstream press has tried to peddle for days.

No new evidence was collected to nab Cole. Everything needed to secure an arrest was already at the bureau, which begs the question: what the hell were these people doing? What was Chris Wray doing? As we learn new details about Cole, the more I’m skeptical of the MAGA pivot, not that anyone should be sold on it. The man, who is reportedly on the spectrum, was seemingly obsessed with My Little Pony (via NY Post):

The man accused of attempting to blow up both the Republican and Democratic National Committees in Washington, DC on Jan 5. 2021 was a highly active My Little Pony fan. Brian Cole Jr., 30, was seemingly obsessed with the toys — marketed at young girls — creating art of plastic pony dolls, remixes of songs about them, and writing fan fiction dedicated to them. His works are spread across various social media accounts linked to Cole’s email address and phone number. Posting as iDeltaVelocity, Cole apparently uploaded 87 pictures of My Little Pony fan art to one forum, showing various pony and unicorn characters. One is depicted with a bionic leg brace, and he appears to favor pink or purple ponies with long, multicolored manes. In one post, a “Star Wars” inspired pony says in a speech bubble: “I’m not ‘cute,’ I’m deadly,” which Cole says is a line from video game “Star Wars: The Old Republic.” A Tumblr account focused on My Little Pony art which used one of Cole’s usernames commented on a drawing of a pony with an M60 machine gun, writing: “Eh… I’d give her an RPG. What can I say? Explosions are COOL!” referring to a Rocket Propelled Grenade launcher.

So, the FBI stopped caring about this investigation when the suspect turned out not to be what they wanted him to be. That checks out for Biden DOJ.

