Dearborn Residents Clash With City Council Over Mosque's Early Morning Call to Prayer

A week ago, the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, chastised residents who objected to renaming a street after a terrorist supporter. As Townhall's Jeff Charles reported at the time:

During a September 9 city council meeting, Ted Barhman spoke out against the decision to name a street after Osama Siblani, who has made comments in support of the terrorist group. "I feel like having that sign up there is almost like naming a street Hezbollah Street or Hamas Street. Hezbollah bombed the embassy in Beirut, including many Americans. I just feel it’s quite inappropriate," he said, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Hammoud responded aggressively, accusing Barham of anti-Muslim bigotry. "You’re an Islamophobe. And although you live here, I want you to know as mayor you are not welcome here. The day you move out of the city will be the day I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of the city," he shot back. The mayor continued, claiming that Barham had made “cruel” remarks about mUslims on YouTube. He did not provide any examples.

Mayor Hammoud has refused to apologize for the remarks.

Dearborn mayor refuses to apologize for telling Christian minister he was ‘not welcome here’ https://t.co/lditU1qemI pic.twitter.com/vQmkqhquaj — New York Post (@nypost) September 25, 2025

And now Dearborn residents are dealing with another conflict: the Islamic call to prayer.

"Dearborn mosques blast call to prayer at 5 am on loudspeakers in the street, which is against city regulations"



City council shrugs her off pic.twitter.com/6AnpYhF1d2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 25, 2025

The council isn't as dismissive as the video seems. According to CBS News:

During Tuesday's meeting, Council President Mike Sareini said police investigated and gathered decibel tests from certain mosques. Sareini said the city has found instances of a mosque violating the city ordinance. Sareini said the board is awaiting the police's report before any action can be taken. "We're trying to get a handle on it, and it's not legal, nor do we support it," Sareini said.

The director of the Dearborn Community Center, Nabeel Bahalwan, told CBS, "This is crazy. We don't wanna bother anybody. The city came in, the inspector, and there is a monitoring for the voice. We are even below the average of the rules."

City ordinance says loudspeakers cannot be used between 10 pm and 7 am, and limits intermittent noise to 55 decibels overnight and 60 decibels during the day.

But the clash between Islamic city councils and non-Muslim residents will not end there. There is a significant incompatibility between the two, and Dearborn is a prime example of that.

