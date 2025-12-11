VIP
Is There Anything More Annoying Than Europeans Complaining About America?
Trump Reveals Hilarious Reason for Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Turned on Him
Cry the Beloved Europe?
VIP
Clown Nose Comes Off As Jon Stewart Wins a Journalism Prize, and The...
VIP
Tokyo Tucker
VIP
Newsom’s Memoir: Another Step in His 2028 Self-Promotion Tour
Trump Can't Insult Reporters When They Go After Him?
GAO Provides Yet More Evidence for Why Enhanced Obamacare Subsidies Must Expire
Student Loan Forgiveness: A Band-Aid on a Trillion-Dollar Wound
The Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Organization
Congress Should End Brazen Disregard for Student Privacy, Parental Rights
College Football Leadership: A Study in Narcissism
Treasury Sanctions Evaders in Venezuela’s Oil Sector
Georgia Men Filed Over 2,500 Unemployment Claims in $17M Unemployment Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

CNN National Security Contributor Has No Issues With Trump Seizing Venezuelan Tanker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 11, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Well, this is a first: CNN’s national security contributor doesn’t have an issue with us seizing a Venezuelan oil tanker. We seized it yesterday, with video footage of our troops boarding it via helicopter. From Beth Sanner:

Advertisement

To me, this is absolutely normal. We've been seizing Iranian oil tankers in the past. We also, according to the law that I've read, that oil is up for forfeiture. So we could keep that. We've kept Iranian oil in the past. So I actually think that this is, less controversial in terms of law and sanctions and what has been disputed or not disputed, like I think this is actually a pretty check the box case. What will this mean in terms of escalation? You know, what is he going to do? What is maduro going to do? Is he going to step aside because we're sanctioning this oil? I mean, you know, we pick up this oil tanker, it's one oil tanker. Probably not." 

Sanner also believed that the declassification of key Russian collusion documents by the intelligence community was doing Moscow’s bidding. You'd think with CNN being geared to do battle with Trump 24/7, they'd attempt to paint this scenario like the Mai Lai Massacre. 

Recommended

There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY VENEZUELA

The vessel had been accused of violating Iran sanctions, as detailed by Attorney General Pam Bondi yesterday: 

Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War, executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations. This seizure, completed off the coast of Venezuela, was conducted safely and securely—and our investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the transport of sanctioned oil continues. 

Advertisement

But, of course, the mainstream press, ever-stupid, is trying to tie this incident to the ongoing airstrikes on drug runners in the Caribbean. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing Matt Vespa
Cry the Beloved Europe? Victor Davis Hanson
Thank You, Indiana RINOS...for Being Totally Worthless Matt Vespa
Trump Reveals Hilarious Reason for Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Turned on Him Matt Vespa
Trump Can't Insult Reporters When They Go After Him? Tim Graham

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement