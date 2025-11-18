WI Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Hammers State Dems on Illegal Immigrants

Republican Congressional Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07) announced in September that he's running for Wisconsin governor, posing a serious challenge to the Democrats looking to replace outgoing Governor Tony Evers.

Tiffany is not wasting time laying out his vision for Wisconsin's future, and he's already taken the Democrats to task for their failures in Wisconsin's public schools. Not only are one-third of Wisconsin students not reading on grade level, but Black students in Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) test at the bottom nationally in reading and math, and hundreds of educators have been investigated for sexual misconduct.

Now he's hammering Democrats on illegal immigrants, shaming Evers for saying the Dairy State can't run without illegals.

Wisconsin's liberal leaders say our state can’t run without illegal aliens, but I know it’s farmers, manufacturers, and blue-collar workers who power Wisconsin.



In the video clip shared by Tiffany, Evers says, "I believe that in Wisconsin, our ability to keep our undocumented people working like they are now, at a really high number in the state of Wisconsin. If he takes that to an improper end, our economy will be gone."

Tiffany could not have timed this attack on Evers and the Democrats better. Yesterday, Townhall reported that Wisconsin state Democrats are promoting an anti-ICE workshop in the state, and that a highly organized gang of illegal immigrants from South America is behind a rash of home robberies in Mequon, a suburb north of Milwaukee.

