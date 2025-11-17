Wisconsin Democrats Plan Training Seminar to Obstruct ICE in the State

The Left's war against ICE continues, and in Wisconsin, several Democrats in the State Assembly are promoting a radical Leftist training event that will teach people how to obstruct and interfere with ICE operations.

Multiple Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly (including a candidate for Governor) are promoting a training event at the State Capitol for left-wing activists to learn how to interfere with ICE operations. pic.twitter.com/1XxPTYGftg — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 17, 2025

One of those individuals is Ryan Clancy, a state representative who seeks to abolish ICE and makes no effort to hide his plans to interfere with federal law enforcement.

I’m glad to be part of a community committing to driving our ICE at every opportunity. ICE is inherently harmful, only two decades old, and should be abolished. pic.twitter.com/1sSrHAEqvy — Rep. Ryan Clancy (@RyanClancyWI) November 15, 2025

According to a Facebook post shared by "WI Bail Out the People," this is what the event is about:

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to abduct people from our streets, and communities, community verifiers are the first line of defense, heading into neighborhoods to determine whether calls to the hotline are legitimate and require additional action. Join us to be trained to become a community verifier with Comité Sín Fronteras.



This training, in the North Hearing Room from 1-3pm on Thursday, November 20th, is open to elected officials, staff, and members of the public. No pre-registration is necessary and there is no cost to participate.

As Dan O'Donnell points out, this effort comes as a gang of highly organized illegal immigrants from South America is robbing homes in Mequon.

This comes as an illegal alien burglary ring is wreaking havoc on the Milwaukee suburb of Mequon. https://t.co/Pgu3W3c5nP — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 17, 2025

Townhall wrote about that earlier.

This also comes less than a month before the trial of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, who is accused of helping an illegal immigrant flee ICE from her courtroom. The trial is scheduled for December 15, with jury selection taking place on December 11 and 12.

Back in April, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' office issued a memo to state employees "instructing" them on how to confront federal immigration agents.

Democrat Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ Administration sent emails to state employees instructing them on how to confront federal immigration agents.



These instructions include ignoring any questions from federal agents and denying them entry to parts of government buildings.



It is… pic.twitter.com/Ic2yNbO2Ei — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2025

"If you should encounter U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or other federal agents at work, please refer to the enclosed guidance," the email read. It advised state government employees to "stay calm and don't rush," ask agents to provide "documents supporting their reason for being there," to "speak directly with an attorney," and to "ask the agent to come back at another time" if unable to reach an attorney.

It also advised employees not to cooperate with federal law enforcement, telling them not ot answer questions, give access to state files or computers, or allow entry into "non-public" areas.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

