Wisconsin Democrats Plan Training Seminar to Obstruct ICE in the State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 17, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The Left's war against ICE continues, and in Wisconsin, several Democrats in the State Assembly are promoting a radical Leftist training event that will teach people how to obstruct and interfere with ICE operations.

One of those individuals is Ryan Clancy, a state representative who seeks to abolish ICE and makes no effort to hide his plans to interfere with federal law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post shared by "WI Bail Out the People," this is what the event is about:

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to abduct people from our streets, and communities, community verifiers are the first line of defense, heading into neighborhoods to determine whether calls to the hotline are legitimate and require additional action. Join us to be trained to become a community verifier with Comité Sín Fronteras.

This training, in the North Hearing Room from 1-3pm on Thursday, November 20th, is open to elected officials, staff, and members of the public. No pre-registration is necessary and there is no cost to participate. 

As Dan O'Donnell points out, this effort comes as a gang of highly organized illegal immigrants from South America is robbing homes in Mequon.

Townhall wrote about that earlier.

This also comes less than a month before the trial of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, who is accused of helping an illegal immigrant flee ICE from her courtroom. The trial is scheduled for December 15, with jury selection taking place on December 11 and 12.

Back in April, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' office issued a memo to state employees "instructing" them on how to confront federal immigration agents.

"If you should encounter U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or other federal agents at work, please refer to the enclosed guidance," the email read. It advised state government employees to "stay calm and don't rush," ask agents to provide "documents supporting their reason for being there," to "speak directly with an attorney," and to "ask the agent to come back at another time" if unable to reach an attorney.

It also advised employees not to cooperate with federal law enforcement, telling them not ot answer questions, give access to state files or computers, or allow entry into "non-public" areas.

