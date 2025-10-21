Former CIA Director John Brennan Is About to Have a Horrible Day
WI Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Blasts State Dems for Another Public School Failures

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 21, 2025 2:45 PM
Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File

Less than a week after a bombshell investigation revealed the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) dropped the ball on investigations into educator sexual misconduct, we're learning the DPI have ignored financial problems at Wisconsin schools for years.

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07), who is running for governor, called this latest revelation a "pattern of failure from DPI."

Here's more:

An independent audit of the the Department of Public Instruction found about a quarter of Wisconsin’s school districts missed the deadline to file financial statements in the 2022-23 school year. 

About 20 percent of independent charter schools and 10 percent of schools in the Parental Choice Program also missed the statutory deadline for submitting financial paperwork, according to the Legislative Audit Bureau’s report. 

The financial reports from schools and school districts are necessary for DPI to calculate state aid payments, to ensure educational entities are financially viable and certify all districts and schools are complying with legal requirements. 

Auditors also found DPI did not begin to review reports for more than two months after the Dec. 15 deadline to submit and failed to track how the reviewing team spent its time. 

In a letter, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly wrote, "DPI strives to continually improve its system and processes, advancing equitable, transformative, and sustainable education experiences. While the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) report acknowledges that for most school districts and ICS in Wisconsin, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2023financial information indicated unmodified or “clean” audit opinions, DPI affirms that fiscal monitoring of districts and schools must continually evolve. DPI is committed to continuing to work with Wisconsin’s education leaders to help ensure the sound stewardship of resources."

After the report was released, Joint Legislative Audit Committee co-chairs, State Sen. Eric Wimberger (R-Oconto) and Robert Wittke (R-Caledonia) blasted the DPI. "Instead of serving Wisconsin’s students, DPI has allowed deficiencies in hundreds of school districts to remain unaddressed for years," Wikte said. 

"Deficiencies are chronic and perennial, and I’m not confident the Legislature has anywhere near a clear idea how tax dollars are spent on K-12 in Wisconsin," added Wimberger.

Tony Evers, who is not seeking reelection next year, touted himself as the "education governor." Evers served as the State Superintendent for over a decade before becoming governor, and during his tenure in both roles, Wisconsin students have fallen behind. Nearly one-third of students do not read on grade level and Black students in Milwaukee Public Schools test at the bottom nationally in reading and math.

"Wisconsinites deserve accountability for their tax dollars," Tiffany wrote.

They also deserve a public school system that isn't broken and harmful to students.

